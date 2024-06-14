Donnarumma: ‘The objective is to win all three group stage matches’

Italy goalkeeper and captain Gianluigi Donnarumma has confirmed that the team’s objective is to win all three of their Group Stage matches at EURO 2024, which begins later on Friday evening with hosts Germany facing off against Scotland.

Donnarumma sat down alongside CT Luciano Spaletti for the mandatory pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, ahead of Italy’s opener against Albania on Saturday, kicking off at 20.00 at Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park.

Italy are the reigning European Champions, having lifted the trophy with Donnarumma in goal back in 2021, but this will be the keeper’s first time leading the Azzurri out as captain at a major tournament.

He insists that he feels no added responsibility, as Italy have plenty of natural leaders among their ranks, but has promised that he will lend any advice he has to the squad’s newcomers.

Donnarumma on Italy captaincy and Albania opener

“The spirit is there. When you go into a competition like this, the energy comes naturally. The spirit from three years ago is still there and we will try to recreate those magical nights,” Donnarumma said of the mood among the camp, reported via TMW.

On having the armband, he added: “I will try to give everything, to advise the team on what it meant three years ago, but this team is ready for it already, they won’t need my advice. Those who were there three years ago will tell the new guys how to get through to the end.”

Asked what he makes of Italy’s first opponents, Albania, Donnarumma said: “It’s definitely our most intriguing challenge. We have a difficult group, and there will be margins for error in tomorrow’s game. They are fast and have quality, they play well and therefore we can’t afford to play at 70 or 80% tomorrow, it has to be 100%. Then, we’ll take it game to game, but tomorrow’s will be very important for us to take a step forward in the group.

“(They’re) Quick and fast. We’ve seen some of their clips and they have some very strong individuals. We have to be careful not to overstretch ourselves, they are good on the counter attack. We need to stay united and be very compact as a team. The match can be won on the spot, in the first minute or in the last.”

Life after Bonucci and Chiellini, Italy system and team objectives

Asked how he sees Italy coping without Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, Donnarumma replied: “It hasn’t changed for me. There’s definitely an added responsibility, but nothing really changes for me.

“There are various leaders in this group and I will make myself heard too. I will try to give my best. The last European Championship was fantastic, they’re unforgettable experiences, but now we’re trying to write another page in the history books.”

On whether Italy will play with a back three or back four, Donnarumma said: “The important thing is not the formation, but how everybody interprets their role. But as a goalkeeper, it’s always the same. It’s important to have a compact, cohesive team that attacks and defends together. For me it doesn’t change. It’s normal that each team has its own system, the opponents will play differently and the coach will be very good at adapting to each situation.

“If we win tomorrow, it’s an important step towards qualification, the first match is always really important. We have a difficult group and winning tomorrow puts us in a good position. If we don’t pick up points, it puts even more importance on the following two matches. Having said that, the objective is to pick up points, and win all three matches.”