Donnarumma ‘not surprised’ by radical Italy changes with Croatia

Gianluigi Donnarumma insists the Italy players were ‘not surprised’ by Luciano Spalletti’s radical overhaul of tactics and personnel against Croatia in a decisive EURO 2024 clash.

It kicks off in Leipzig at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

At the same time, Albania and Spain face off in Dusseldorf to complete Group B.

All the Azzurri need to be sure of second place behind Spain is a point, because even if Albania win, they have an inferior head-to-head record with Italy.

Donnarumma reassured by Italy approach

It was assumed the coach would make a few tweaks, from 4-2-3-1 to a 4-1-4-1 formation, but instead he has gone 3-5-2. Were the players as surprised as the media by this change?

“We were not surprised, because we have 26 players all capable of giving a hand to the team,” Donnarumma told Sky Sport Italia.

“Tactics are worth only so much, then you need the attitude, the determination to keep the ball, the desire to defend and then attack all together. These are the principal things along with the system, which has changed a bit.”

There are more Croatia fans in the stadium this evening than Italian, approximately 25,000 to 10,000, but the emotions of playing a do or die match are impossible to ignore.

“It is difficult to explain what it means to wear this shirt, come to the stadium and know there are 60 million Italians watching from home. With the captain’s armband, it means even more, but we have to keep cool heads and focus on the game.”

Will Italy do it?

“Definitely.”