Donnarumma critical of Italy side after defeat to Spain and urges improvement

Gianluigi Donnarumma says Italy’s carelessness with the ball is costing them, following a deserved to defeat to Spain at Euro 2024.

The Azzurri fell to a 1-0 defeat to Spain in their second game of Euro 2024, having started their campaign by beating Albania, with an unfortunate own goal from Riccardo Calafiori ultimately making the difference at the Arena AufSchalke.

The final score is far from a fair representation of the match, thanks in part to Donnarumma’s immense performance between the sticks. He made eight saves to protect his nation from what could have been a humiliating defeat.

Speaking at full time, the PSG keeper pointed to Italy’s carelessness in possession as an area in need of improvement.

“We need to manage the ball better in the possession phase,” he told reporters. “Against a quality team like Spain, if you lose so many balls on the way out, they can hurt you like what happened this evening.”

Despite Italy’s shortcomings, Donnarumma insists that the side are ready to give their all against Croatia in the final group stage match and believes they can make it through.

He continued: “It could have been done better, but let’s not give up. We’re keeping our heads together because we have a great opportunity with Croatia, so starting tomorrow we’ll start working positively for the game.”

Despite their victory win over Albania on matchday one, elimination remains a possibility for Italy.

Click to comment