Donnacha O’Brien downs father Aidan as Porta Fortuna reigns supreme in Coronation Stakes

Porta Fortuna was sparking winner of the Coronations Stakes - PA/John Walton

Porta Fortuna scored at Royal Ascot for a second successive year as she gained 1000 Guineas redemption in the Coronation Stakes.

The daughter of Caravaggio got trainer Donnacha O’Brien off the mark at the meeting in the Albany Stakes 12 months ago and was back to do the double this time around.

Sent to Newmarket for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket last month, she found just Roger Varian’s Rowley Mile heroine Elmalka too good as she picked up a silver medal.

However, she reversed that form in style, always ridden close to the pace set by Skellet and Opera Singer and picking up beautifully when asked by jockey Tom Marquand.

Porta Fortuna edged out Opera Singer, who is trained by O’Brien’s father Aidan, to give her handler family bragging rights.

Donnacha O'Brien got the better of his father – this time - PA/John Walton

French raider Ramatuelle was sent off the 15-8 favourite and filled the same position as at Newmarket in third.

“She made it extremely easy,” Marquand said of the winner.

“She was fantastic. She jumped beautifully, we had the perfect target in Opera Singer to aim her at and she was electric.

“She is such a cool customer. She had that near miss in the Guineas and didn’t really show much of a turn of foot that day, she looked like a grinder, but on this flatter surface, with something to aim at, she was electric from the two (furlong pole).

“These rides are hard enough to come by, let alone to keep, and I’m very fortunate to be aboard her today.

Porta Fortuna leads them home in the Coronation Stakes!



“It’s so special (for the King to present him with his trophy), obviously I have great memories of Royal Ascot last year (winning on Desert Hero) and we all come to Royal Ascot primarily because of the royal family’s presence.

“It came up on my Facebook memories - Hollie (Doyle) and I were here 11 years ago before I’d even ridden in a race, with my family, and we both looked a bit fresher and baby-faced, but this was the dream. It doesn’t get much better

06:20 PM BST

Confirmed result – The Palace of Holyrood House Stakes

Pilgrim 18/1 Blue Storm 18/1 No Half Measures 50/1 Woodhay Wonder 10/1

06:19 PM BST

Watch: Pilgrim stays strongly to take closer

06:18 PM BST

PILGRIM WINS THE PALACE OF HOLLYROOD HOUSE STAKES

Strong staying display from the front and a nice winner for northern trainers David and Nicola Barron.

06:16 PM BST

And they’re off...

...in The Palace of Holyrood House Stakes.

06:12 PM BST

Word of warning

This is a 28-runner sprint handicap so loading these might take a while.

06:07 PM BST

The man...the myth

05:58 PM BST

Marlborough tip – The Palace of Holyrood House Stakes

JUBILEE WALK has belied his pedigree and shown bundles of speed so far in his short career, most recently when dashing home to win a 5 furlong handicap at York’s Dante Meeting that is working out particularly well. Jockey Oisin Murphy is enjoying an excellent week at Ascot and can continue in a similar vein aboard Jubilee Walk as he bids for a 4-timer.

05:57 PM BST

Market check – The Palace of Holyrood House Stakes

Jubillee Walk 5/1

Shagraan 5/1

Dorney Lake 8/1

Mukaafah 9/1

Vantheman 9/1

Dyrhoaey 10/1

Sommelier 12/1

Two Tribes 12/1

Woodhay Wonder 12/1

18/1 BAR

05:55 PM BST

05:53 PM BST

‘He hacked up easily...unbelievable’

05:48 PM BST

Confirmed result – King Edward VII Stakes

Calandagan 11/2 Space Legend 9/2 Royal Supremacy 40/1

05:45 PM BST

05:44 PM BST

CALANDAGAN WINS THE KING EDWARD VII

France finally have a winner on the board and my word was it was an impressive one. Calandagan has won by perhaps six lengths there.

Calandagan ridden by StÃ©phane Pasquier on their way to winning the King Edward VII Stakes on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

05:41 PM BST

And they’re off...

...in the King Edward VII Stakes.

05:39 PM BST

King Edward moments away

The runners are loading up...

05:35 PM BST

The ‘Ascot Derby’

This race is known as the ‘Ascot Derby’ as it’s open to just three-year-old colts and geldings and is run over the same distance as the Epsom Classic (1m4f). Diego Velazquez, twice unsuccessful in Group 1s in France this season, heads the market and this drop down in Grade presents a huge chance for him to get back to winning ways.

05:28 PM BST

No luck for royal runner

Hard To Resist finished well down the field there.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch the Sandringham Stakes during day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire.

05:24 PM BST

Marlborough tip – King Edward VII Stakes

DIEGO VELAZQUEZ has suffered two wide draws on soft ground in French Classics so far this season and finds himself on much firmer ground in calmer waters here, all of which can see him put in a massive performance and take plenty of beating. The step up to a mile and a half can suit him well and he looks the class act in this field; he can take all the beating.

05:23 PM BST

Market check – King Edward VII Stakes

Diego Velazquez 2/1

Space Legend 9/2

Calandagen 11/2

Agenda 13/2

Chief Little Rock 12/1

Theory Of Tides 12/1

Voyage 16/1

18/1 BAR

05:22 PM BST

05:20 PM BST

A notable winner...

...for George Boughey as well. One of the brightest young talents in the training ranks teaming up with the most promising young jockey on the circuit. Feels like a significant success.

Billy Loughnane celebrates after winning the Sandringham Stakes aboard Soprano on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

05:14 PM BST

Next young superstar?

05:12 PM BST

Confirmed result – Sandringham Stakes

Soprano 14/1 Strutting 33/1 Uluru 28/1 Indelible 5/1

05:11 PM BST

Watch: Soprano cuts down Strutting in the dying embers

05:10 PM BST

SOPRANO WINS THE SANDRINGHAM

A lovely display from the winner, who had to do much of her own work up the middle of the track but did enough to cut down the leaders.

A second winner of the week for Billy Loughnane.

Soprano ridden by Billy Loughnane after winning the Sandringham Stakes on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

05:07 PM BST

And they’re off...

...in the Sandringham. Big punt on Cat Ninja, who’s touched 6/1 before the off.

05:04 PM BST

Colin Keane looking out for dad

Crystal Black is a special story. A small syndicate racing in memory of a friend who died from breast cancer.



05:01 PM BST

Royal reminder

We do have a runner for the King and Queen in the Sandringham and Hard To Resist has not gone unsupported in the market. She’s still a big price at 25/1 but has halved in price since this morning’s prices. This is her first start of the season so it would be some training performance from Wiliam Haggas to get her ready to win this one.

King Charles III on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

04:51 PM BST

Celebrations continue

Come for the interview...stay for the singer. Trust me we have a real crooner on our hands here team.

🗣"We're only beginning" 😂



04:50 PM BST

Needle in a haystack

There are 30 runners in this...dog bless you if you find the winner. I like Cat Ninja but that has meant little other than wild accuracy so far today. Should you choose to follow, on your head be it.

04:47 PM BST

Marlborough tip – Sandringham Stakes

It invariably takes a Group class filly to win this race, and INDELIBLE looks to fit the ticket nicely, both via her immense pedigree and the smart form she has shown to date, most recently when showing a sharp turn of foot to win a 1 mile handicap at Doncaster. She may want further in time but, in receipt of weight from plenty of her rivals, she can take all the beating here.

04:47 PM BST

Market check – Sandringham Stakes (5.05)

Kitty Rose 4/1

Indelible 9/2

Cat Ninja 9/1

Soprano 10/1

Fair Angelica 10/1

Arisaig 12/1

Forever Blue 12/1

Everlasting 14/1

Without Words 16/1

Rochelle 18/1

22/1 BAR

04:42 PM BST

04:41 PM BST

‘I never thought we’d have a Royal Ascot horse’

🗣"It was just unbelievable, we never thought we would have a Royal Ascot horse"



04:40 PM BST

Might be the best celebration of the week

There’s a couple of fellas singing...Rishi Persad is dancing. This lot are going to go long into the night you feel.

04:37 PM BST

Limbs...everywhere

Scenes.

04:33 PM BST

Confirmed result – Duke of Edinburgh Stakes

Crystal Black 11/1 Epic Poet 25/1 Ziggy 11/1 Ethical Diamond 7/4F

Crystal Black ridden by Colin Keane on their way to winning the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire.

04:30 PM BST

04:30 PM BST

CRYSTAL BLACK WINS THE DUKE OF EDINBURGH

Ethical Diamond had a fair shake at that but Crystal Black swooped from a wide position to give trainer Gerard Keane a first Royal Ascot winner.

Crystal Black ridden by Colin Keane on their way to winning the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes during day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

04:26 PM BST

And they’re off...

...in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.

04:23 PM BST

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes moments away

The 19 runners are at the 1m4f start. Ethical Diamond still a very strong favourite here at 15/8.

04:16 PM BST

Finally...

After three near misses so far this week, Tom Marquand finally gets his first winner of Royal Ascot 2024.

Tom Marquand with the trophy after winning the Coronation Stakes aboard Porta Fortuna on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

04:14 PM BST

A Mullins favourite

Ethical Diamond ran in the Triumph hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival for Willie Mullins but lines up here in somewhat different surroundings, attempting to win a 12 furlong handicap at Royal Ascot. He’s been very well supported as well. At 7/4, he’s miles clear of the next-best in the market, Shadow Dance, who is a 7/1 shot.

04:11 PM BST

Market check – Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes

Ethical Diamond 7/4

Shadow Dance 7/1

Deakin 8/1

Crystal Black 9/1

Bague d’Or 11/1

Fairbanks 11/1

Ziggy 12/1

Safecracker 12/1

20/1 BAR

04:06 PM BST

Marlborough tip – Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes

Trainer Harry Eustace enjoyed a stellar start to the week with two 2nd placings on Tuesday from as many runners. He sends forward another with great claims here in the shape of ZIGGY, who has been lightly campaigned for one is age and has run two excellent races in defeat so far this term. In an open race, he is taken to reward each-way support at the least and continue a good week for his shrewd handler.

04:01 PM BST

03:58 PM BST

‘These rides are hard to come by and harder to keep’

🗣"She made it extremely easy"



03:52 PM BST

Confirmed result – Coronation Stakes

Porta Fortuna 7/2 Opera Singer 10/3 Ramatuelle 15/8F

Tom Marquand riding Porta Fortuna (green cap) win The Coronation Stakes on day four during Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2024 in Ascot, England

03:50 PM BST

Watch: Porta Fortuna downs Opera Singer

03:50 PM BST

PORTA FORTUNA WINS THE CORONATION STAKES

Opera Singer had first crack off the bend but was always being tracked by Porta Fortuna, who had the turn of foot to give Donnacha O’Brien his first winner of the week.

Son gets one over on father there...

Porta Fortuna ridden by Tom Marquand wins the 15:45 Coronation Stakes

03:46 PM BST

And they’re off...

...in the Coronation Stakes.

03:45 PM BST

Expect Content to go forward...

...in this one. She’ll surely push forward early to try and make this a test of stamina that will suit stablemate Opera Singer.

03:43 PM BST

Keen eyes

The King and Queen had a good look at the runners ahead of the Coronation Stakes from the paddock.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

03:41 PM BST

Slight concern?

Backers of Opera Singer might just be a shade concerned as things stand. She is fairly weak in the market here in a marked divergence from her stablemate Fairy Godmother, who was backed off the boards before her superb display in the Albany. She has all the tools to win this race and plenty of form in the book but you’d like to see a few quid for her.

03:31 PM BST

A couple of well-known guests

In an apt nod to England’s T20 World Cup clash with South Africa which is just about to get underway in Saint Lucia, here’s Piers Morgan with West Indies legend Chris Gayle.

03:26 PM BST

Market check – Coronation Stakes (3.45)

Ramatuelle 15/8

Opera Singer 11/4

Porta Fortuna 4/1

Elmalka 15/2

Rouhiya 11/1

Skellet 22/1

28/1 BAR

03:24 PM BST

Now that’s a big win...

🚨 | BIG BET ALERT



03:20 PM BST

Marlborough tip – Coronation Stakes

Worth noting that Marlborough is two from two today so perhaps prospective punters should take note.

RAMATUELLE who brings forward arguably the best 2 year old form (via her Prix Morny 2nd to Vandeek) and arguably the best performance in the 1000 Guineas, having been sent for home a long way out and narrowly struggling to see it out, with the race set up favouring the closers. This is sure to be truly-run today but a slightly more conservative ride can see her prove the one they all have to beat.

03:19 PM BST

03:17 PM BST

‘He’s unit of a horse’

03:12 PM BST

Punters on top

Back-to-back favourites go in to start day four. We won’t get numbers now but after the wins of Kyprios and English Oak yesterday I think it’s fair to say that you would not want to be a bookmaker right now.

03:10 PM BST

Confirmed result – Commonwealth Cup

Inisherin 9/4F Lake Forest 12/1 Jasour 4/1

Inisherin ridden by Tom Eaves wins the Commonwealth Cup during day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

03:09 PM BST

Watch: Inisherin all class in the Commonwealth Cup

03:08 PM BST

INISHERIN WINS THE COMMONWEALTH CUP

Easy as you like. Very uncomplicated performance from the favourite there. The £46,000 supplementary fee looks bang for a buck now.

Inisherin ridden by Tom Eaves after winning the Commonwealth Cup on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

03:05 PM BST

They’re loading quickly...

...and they’re off in the Commonwealth Cup.

03:02 PM BST

Second race nearly upon us

Runners have arrived at the stalls for the Commonwealth Cup.

03:00 PM BST

Winning connections

More reaction after a very special performance from Fairy Godmother.

🗣"Today, she showed how good she was"



🗣"Everything she has done has always been incredibly different "



02:56 PM BST

Market check

Inisherin 9/4

Givemethebeatboys 4/1

Jasour 9/2

Starlust 8/1

Evade 14/1

Lake Forest 14/1

Military 16/1

Pandora’s Gift 16/1

18/1 BAR

02:53 PM BST

Tip – Commonwealth Cup

Marlborough’s original tip Elite Status is a non-runner so it’s time for me to step into the breach. Evade, trained by Archie Watson, looks an interesting runner to me after taking his form to another level when opening his account for the season at Epsom last time. He looks a nice each-way bet at around 14/1.

02:44 PM BST

02:42 PM BST

Words from the winning rider

🗣"I gave her an impossible task and she got me out of a hole"



02:41 PM BST

Confirmed result – Albany Stakes

Fairy Godmother 15/8F Simmering 9/1 Heavens Gate 8/1

Ryan Moore riding Fairy Godmother (R) win The Albany Stakes on day four during Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2024 in Ascot, England

02:39 PM BST

Sensational performance

It’s tough to overemphasise how good that performance was. The winning distance may not be much but the amount of ground the winner has had to cover there to get the win in mindblowing. She’s a special filly no doubt.

02:37 PM BST

Watch: Best two-year-old performance of the week?

02:36 PM BST

FAIRY GODMOTHER WINS THE ALBANY

What a performance that was! She started on the far side, then switched to the stands’ side and swooped late to claim the prize.

Another winner for Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien. Afifth of the week for that pair.

Fairy Godmother (right): a stunning winner of the Albany - PA/David Davies

02:34 PM BST

And they’re off...

...in the Albany.

02:32 PM BST

Withdrawn

Liberalised has been withdrawn from the race. The horse and jockey are fine I’m happy to report.

02:31 PM BST

Liberalised very upset...

...Danny Tudhope has quickly dismounted his filly soon after entering the stalls.

02:29 PM BST

Day four underway shortly

The 17 runners are gathering behind the stalls for the Albany. Fairy Godmother is still all the rage in the market.

02:26 PM BST

Money for favourite

Fairy Godmother has hardened into 2/1 in the run-up to the Albany. Twafeeg, meanwhile, is friendless. She is drifting and drifting and drifting – now 9/1 from 13/2.

02:25 PM BST

More from the Royal Procession

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by carriage on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Friday June 21, 2024

King Charles III arriving by carriage during day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Friday June 21, 2024

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by carriage in the company of Lord and Lady Bamford on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

Henry de Bromhead arriving by carriage during day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Friday June 21, 2024

02:21 PM BST

Principle dancer

A good name for a racehorse yes but, in this case, an accurate description of one of the members of the Royal Procession, Darcey Bussell.

Dame Darcey Bussell (right) and Heather de Bromhead arriving by carriage during day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

02:16 PM BST

Marlborough tip – Albany Stakes

A good field assembled for the Albany but in spite of some strong opposition, headed by the unbeaten Mountain Breeze, it is very hard to see past FAIRY GODMOTHER, who escapes a penalty for her Group 3 penalty for her latest win at Naas and looks to have plenty in hand of her rivals in light of that. It is notable that the last 2 winners of that Naas Group 3 followed up in the Albany and Fairy Godmother rates banker material to bring up the hat-trick.

02:13 PM BST

02:07 PM BST

The crowds gather...

...in the paddock to get a peek of the King and Queen as well as the remainder of the Royal Procession.

Racegoers ahead of the days races

02:04 PM BST

Royal runner

The King and Queen doe have a runner this afternoon – Hard To Resist in the Sandringham (5.05). It will take a brave punter to get involved at 50/1 but for those royal fans who enjoy manifesting, I shan’t put you off.

02:01 PM BST

Here they come...

The Royal Procession has just emerged through the gates atop Ascot’s straight mile. Here’s a reminder of who it comprises this afternoon.

1st Carriage

The King

The Queen

The Lord Bamford

The Lady Bamford

2nd Carriage

Princess Beatrice

Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The Lord Frederick Windsor

The Lady Frederick Windsor

3rd Carriage

General Sir Patrick Sanders

Lady Sanders

Mr. Peter Troughton

Mrs. Peter Troughton

4th Carriage

Dame Darcey Bussell

Mr. Angus Forbes

Mr. Henry de Bromhead

Mrs. Henry de Bromhead

01:56 PM BST

Blogger’s tip

Whether reader’s opt to follow my intuition remains to be seen but I’m rather sweet on Twafeeg in the Albany. Archie Watson always does well with his two-year-old sprinters and he represents excellent each-way value against the top two in the market. He won with plenty in hand on debut at Doncaster and should take another leap forward here.

01:51 PM BST

Note to self...

...never forget, under any circumstances, to garnish the roast beef. That is all...

A racegoer sprinkle parsley on some beef as she prepares a picnic behind the boot of a car in the parking prior to attend the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, in Ascot, west of London, on June 21, 2024

01:49 PM BST

Market check – Albany Stakes (2.30)

Fairy Godmother 9/4

Mountain Breeze 3/1

Twafeeg 8/1

Heavens Gate 10/1

Simmering 11/1

Royalty Bay 25/1

California Dreamer 28/1

Liberalised 28/1

40/1 BAR

01:40 PM BST

Jockey and trainer standings

It is no surprise to see Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien leading the respective jockey and trainer standings going into day four. Can they be caught?

Leading trainer

Aidan O’Brien (Four winners, two second) John & Thady Gosden (Two winners, three second, two third) Ralph Beckett (Two winners, one second) Karl Burke (Two winners, one third) Brian Meeham (Two winners)

Leading jockey

Ryan Moore (Four winners, two second) Oisin Murphy (Three winners, one second, two third) James Doyle (Three winners, three third) Sean Levey (Two winners) William Buick (One winner, three second)

01:34 PM BST

Chapeau to the Prince Of Wales

01:22 PM BST

One more time

Sit back and enjoy Kyprios’ win in the Ascot Gold Cup from yesterday. A superb tussle in front of the packed Ascot grandstands.

01:14 PM BST

Market movers

Ramatuelle has been probably the best backed horse of the morning. The classy French filly is now clear 2/1 favourite for the Coronation Stakes (3.45) ahead of Opera Singer and Porta Fortuna.

Other movers include:

Shagraan (6.15) 11/2 from 16/1

Ethical Diamond (4.25) 2/1 from 3/1

Shadow Dance (4.25) 13/2 from 12/1

Diego Velazquez (5.40) 3/1 from 4/1

Simmering (2.30) 11/1 from 25/1

Cat Ninja (5.05) 11/1 from 25/1

01:08 PM BST

Well-earned rest

Aidan O’Brien’s two Thursday winners, Port Fairy and Kyprios, are back at home safe and sound after superb performances yesterday. Catch up on the action HERE.

01:05 PM BST

More arrivals

Gyles Brandreth and Michele Brandreth attend day four of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2024 in Ascot, England

Royal Ascot racegoers

Racegoer is seen ahead of the races

Nana Acheampong attends day four of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2024 in Ascot, England

Rosie Tapner attends day four of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2024 in Ascot, England

12:59 PM BST

12:56 PM BST

Royal Procession

The King and Queen are in attendance again this afternoon and will be joined in the first carriage by Lord and Lady Bamford.

1st Carriage

The King

The Queen

The Lord Bamford

The Lady Bamford

2nd Carriage

Princess Beatrice

Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The Lord Frederick Windsor

The Lady Frederick Windsor

3rd Carriage

General Sir Patrick Sanders

Lady Sanders

Mr. Peter Troughton

Mrs. Peter Troughton

4th Carriage

Dame Darcey Bussell

Mr. Angus Forbes

Mr. Henry de Bromhead

Mrs. Henry de Bromhead

12:54 PM BST

Latest non-runners

2.30

1 Elite Status (knocked joint)

3.45

2 Devoted Queen (tied up)

4.25

2 Teumessias Fox (going)

6 La Yakel (abscess)

5.05

30 Lou Lou’s Gift (bad scope)

12:51 PM BST

Hold onto your hats folks

Rumours are swirling around Ascot this afternoon that Taylor Swift might be in attendance.

Speaking on ITV’s Morning Show this morning, director of racing Nick Smith was asked by Rishi Persad whether Swift would be at day four of the royal meeting.

“I don’t know whether that rumour is true but what I would say is that if Taylor is watching in London then she is very welcome,” Smith said. “More importantly, from my side, so is Travis Kelce.”

This is a stock image of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Blue Guitar.

12:45 PM BST

Crowds are flocking in

Racegoer is pictured ahead of the days

A racegoer arrives for day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

The Tootsie Rollers arrive for day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

A racegoer during day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

12:43 PM BST

Telegraph Sport tips

Some of you might be flying, others might still be looking for a first winner of the week. Either way, Telegraph Sport has you covered with selections from every race on today’s card as well as full race previews from Marcus Armytage.

Click here to find out more.

11:23 AM BST

A sensational afternoon awaits

Day four of Royal Ascot is here and what better way to recover from a chastening performance from England last night than to dive head-first into a day of top-class racing.

And what a day it is. Back-to-back Group 1 are supplemented by the usual smorgasbord of high-class Pattern contests and head-scratching handicaps.

The Commonwealth Cup (3.05) is perhaps the best place to start as 14 of the best three-year-old sprinters on the planet meet for a tear up over Ascot’s straight six furlongs.

The late defection of the Elite Status dents the quality of the field a touch, as does the absence of the best spriter from last year’s juvenile crop, Vandeek.

In truth, the race looks wide open with Kevin Ryan’s Inisherin is the current market leader at 9/4, with the likes of Jasour, Starlust and Givemethebeatboys also well-fancied in what is a pretty open market.

Following hot on the heels of that race is the Coronation Stakes (3.45), in which Ramatuelle will look to get France’s account open for the week.

Second in the Guineas, she has been very strong in the market this morning, supplanting long-time favourite Opera Singer at the head of the market.

Porta Fortuna, 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka and French Guineas winner Rouhiya round out a deep field of top-class fillies.

This race should go a long way to crowning the best three-year-old mile filly in Europe, despite the absence of Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel – who is likely to tackle the Irish Oaks as her next assignment.

Whatever way you slice it this will be a cracking day of action and Telegraph Sport will be here to guide through every moment.