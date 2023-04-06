Donna Kelce’s split Chiefs-Eagles jersey on display in Pro Football Hall of Fame

The exceptional career of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has most believing he is destined for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame once his playing career is over. He and his brother, Jason, of the Philadelphia Eagles, have excellent resumes for future enshrinement but won’t be the first of their family to be honored in the hall.

Travis and Jason’s historical clash at Super Bowl LVII, becoming the first brothers to face off in the biggest game, has now been commemorated by the Pro Football Hall of Fame committee. Donna Kelce’s infamous split Eagles and Chiefs jersey, along with her mismatched team shoes, are immortalized officially in Canton, Ohio.

More looks at @dkelce1's display in Canton. pic.twitter.com/Vkd8nZEfeE — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 6, 2023

Donna became a national celebrity throughout Super Bowl week, appearing on top talk shows and giving her sons home-baked cookies during media night. She spoke about the unique moment of having her sons battle on the league’s biggest stage during an interview with the Today Show a week before the game.

“Well, you knew it was going to happen eventually to somebody because there’s so many brothers in the NFL right now that are playing at a very high level,” Donna said. “It just, you know, happened to be that we were the lucky ones first, so I think it’s probably going to be more and more prominent.“

A well-deserved honor for Donna and the Kelce family after a first-of-its-kind Super Bowl matchup between brothers.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire