Donna Kelce has perfect solution for rooting for Chiefs or Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce are set to become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the history of the Super Bowl.

The matchup has created a unique dilemma for the matriarch of the Kelce family and all of their other relatives. Donna Kelce’s support of both her sons has been well-documented throughout the years. She even has a custom Chiefs-Eagles jersey that she wears to games in order to support both of her sons on gameday.

Now that Jason and Travis are playing for all the marbles, she needed a creative solution to figure out who she’ll be rooting for in the Super Bowl. In an appearance on “The Today Show,” Savannah Guthrie asked Donna Kelce point-blank which team she planned to root for in the big game. Her answer was the perfect solution to a unique problem.

Savannah: Are you rooting for any particular team in the #SuperBowl? Donna Kelce: Absolutely — the offense. The mom of @Eagles’ Jason Kelce & @Chiefs Travis Kelce opens up about being the first to have 2 sons play against each other in the Super Bowl #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/ICQbeZ4GMn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 1, 2023

“Absolutely, the offense,” Donna exclaimed. “Every time somebody has the ball.”

Travis, of course, plays tight end for Kansas City and Jason plays center for Philadelphia — both positions on the offensive side of the ball. So, sorry to the Eagles and Chiefs defenders out there, you won’t be winning over any fans in the Kelce household for this game. She won’t be rooting for any particular winner, knowing that both of her sons are fierce competitors. She’ll simply be rooting for good performances from both offenses come Super Bowl Sunday.

