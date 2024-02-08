Donna Kelce likely not sitting in ‘pricey’ box with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

Donna Kelce indicated that she won’t be seated with Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl on Sunday, telling the hosts of “Today” that she’ll most likely be seated in the stands due to the high costs of box suites.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars,” Kelce said during an interview on Wednesday.

While the mother of Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce has been seen sitting in boxes next to Swift at many of the Chiefs games this season, she claims this Sunday will be different.

“I have a feeling I’m not in a box, I have a feeling I’m in the stands,” she said of whether she’d be sitting with her son’s girlfriend. “As far as I know I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

The 71-year-old — whose other son is follow NFL star Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles — also discussed a photo of her with Taylor Swift and several others at the AFC championship game, which recently became her new cover photo on Facebook. She says the snap was taken following the Jan. 28 game that secured the Chiefs’ spot in the Super Bowl.

“That was a picture where all of us were so excited that we were in the suite. And we were so excited that they made it to the Super Bowl that we just took a shot of everybody that was there,” she explained. “So it wasn’t anything calculating or anything like that. It just was everybody who was supporting my son and I was so happy to put that picture on Facebook.”

Looking ahead to the big game on Feb. 11, “Mama Kelce” — as she’s affectionately known — said she tries not to disturb her sons on game days. Instead, she’ll typically send them a text with “a little encouragement” the night before.

The upcoming Super Bowl LVIII between Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be Travis’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in just five years.

But whether or not Swift will be in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend has yet to be confirmed as she wraps up the Tokyo legs of her international Eras Tour.