Doneiko Slaughter transfers to Arkansas from Tennessee football

Doneiko Slaughter is transferring to Arkansas after leaving Tennessee football, the ex-Vols cornerback announced on social media.

Slaughter entered the portal on Dec. 11 after four seasons at UT during which he rose into a starting cornerback.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Slaughter played in 43 games for Tennessee with 87 tackles, three sacks and an interception. He missed two games this season but still had a career-high 32 tackles.

In 2024, the Vols play at Arkansas on Oct. 5.

Ain’t nobody from my hood made it this far I had to paint this out. It’s more to it than me when I finish this piece!🧬🎨 pic.twitter.com/htjJpGn1LG — Doneiko Slaughter🩸 (@Neikoslaughter) December 15, 2023

Doneiko Slaughter is one of six Tennessee football defensive backs to transfer

Slaughter is one of six Tennessee defensive backs to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the regular season. He is the second to announce his transfer choice. Warren Burrell transferred to Georgia Tech.

Nickelback Tamarion McDonald, versatile defensive back Brandon Turnage, cornerback De’Shawn Rucker and safety Jack Luttrell also entered the portal.

Those six defensive backs combined to play 185 games with 70 starts in their UT careers.

Slaughter and McDonald are the most notable departures of the group. Burrell fell out of the starting lineup following an injury in 2022. He and Turnage held reserve roles in 2023. Rucker was rarely used in recent seasons, while Luttrell didn't make an impact as a freshman outside of special teams.

Who can play for Tennessee football in Citrus Bowl?

Tennessee's defensive backs rotation will look different when the No. 21 Vols (8-4) play No. 17 Iowa (10-3) in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 (1 p.m. ET, ABC) in Orlando, Florida.

TRANSFER: Tennessee football gets Notre Dame tight end Holden Staes from transfer portal

Cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally, safety Wesley Walker and safety Jaylen McCollough were three of the five starters in the secondary and remain on the roster.

Jeudy-Lally and Walker have one season of eligibility remaining because of a COVID-exempt year. McCollough has exhausted his eligibility, so the Citrus Bowl will be his final college game.

Freshman Rickey Gibson, a former four-star prospect, could start at cornerback in Slaughter’s spot. Sophomore Jourdan Thomas likely would replace McDonald at nickelback. Thomas filled in for McDonald when he was hurt late in the season.

Knox News reporter Adam Sparks contributed to this report

Knox News reporter Adam Sparks contributed to this report

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football cornerback Doneiko Slaughter transfer to Arkansas