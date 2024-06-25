“What he has done” – Declan Rice praises Chelsea player and expects him to shine

Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice has been praising one Chelsea player this week and expects him to continue to shine.

The words came as England prepare to take on Slovenia in the Euros out in Germany, a game that Rice is expected to be starting in of course.

And as well as Rice, it looks like Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is going to be starting alongside him in that England midfield, replacing Trent Alexander Arnold in the only change for Gareth Southgate’s team as they look to secure qualification to the knockout stages and as well as that, put on a convincing performance after recent criticisms.

Gallagher has had to make do with two appearances off the bench so far, but he is not due to be handed his first start tonight.

Rice praises Gallagher

Gallagher expected to start for England tonight

Rice has been praising his expected midfield partner for tonight, in some words picked up on X.

He said: “You’ve seen Conor Gallagher’s season this year at Chelsea and if he does start I think you’re going to see exactly what he has done at Chelsea this year.

“He surprised a lot of people. On the ball, off the ball, what he gives for the team, how unselfish he is.”

Gallagher has had a good season in a Chelsea shirt and has been a mainstay in the starting Xl under Mauricio Pochettino. His Blues future is still very uncertain and it still looks like he could be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer. But a good performance tonight and maybe in the rest of the Euros for Gallagher, could see Chelsea then decide to offer him a new contract and keep him at the club. Or maybe they have already decided they will be selling him so they can balance the financial books and it doesn’t matter what he does at the Euros? Time will tell.