Done deal: Roma sign Angeliño on permanent deal from Leipzig

Roma have activated the buy option in Angeliño’s contract to make his deal from Leipzig permanent.

The Spanish fullback will join Roma on a long-term contract after impressing Daniele De Rossi during his 6-month loan spell.

As reported by Filippo Biafora of Il Tempo, Roma will pay Leipzig €5 million in multiple instalments across the next three years.

Angeliño will be awarded a salary of €1.8 million per season.

The player had joined Roma on a temporary deal in January after concluding with anticipation his loan at Galatasaray.