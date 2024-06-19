Done Deal – Inter Milan To Sign Spain International From Genoa In Player + Cash Deal

Inter Milan have agreed a deal with Genoa to sign goalkeeper Josep Martinez, with Gaetano Oristanio going the other way.

This according to SportItalia transfer market expert Alfredo Pedulla, via FCInter1908.

The biggest priority for Inter in the first couple weeks of the transfer window has been their search for a new goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri had been tracking Athletico Paranaense and Brazil keeper Bento for some time.

Bento was on Inter’s radar since last summer. And they did make an attempt to start negotiations for the 24-year-old.

But according to the Corriere, the reason why Inter will not be signing Bento is simple: the cost of a deal.

Atheltico are holding out for a very high transfer fee for Bento, who is a full Brazilian international and a target for a number of teams in Europe.

Therefore, Inter have moved on swiftly to the next target down their list.

Inter were linked to such keepers as Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Lazio’s Christos Mandas from within Serie A.

And they also met with the agent of Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen last Wednesday.

But it is Genoa’s Martinez who Inter have settled on.

Inter Seal Deal For Josep Martinez – Oristanio + Cash

Inter and Genoa have been in talks for Martinez over the past week and change.

The Nerazzurri have aimed to lower the cash fee involved in a deal by also offering Genoa a player going the other way.

Among the players that the Nerazzurri have proposed have been Martin Satriano and Mattia Zanotti.

But according to Pedulla, Genoa have made their decision.

The SportItalia transfer market expert reports that the Grifone will bring in attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio.

Oristanio spent last season on loan with Cagliari. But he will make the move to Genoa as part of a deal for Martinez.