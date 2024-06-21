Done deal: Douglas Luiz to Juventus for Barrenechea, Iling and 25m cash

Done deal: Douglas Luiz to Juventus for Barrenechea, Iling and 25m cash

The final details have been resolved and Douglas Luiz is heading to Juventus, with Enzo Barrenechea, Samuel Iling-Junior and €22m going to Aston Villa.

The agreement had been reached between the clubs for Weston McKennie to be part of the swap, but the USMNT midfielder dragged everything to a halt with his demands over personal terms.

Rather than risk the entire move falling apart, Juve switched over to a different player, introducing Barrenechea instead following his loan experience with Frosinone.

Juventus and Aston Villa had to reshuffle Douglas Luiz deal

This inevitably changed the financial details, but Douglas Luiz remains with a valuation of €50m.

Juve are reaching this with Barrenechea, Iling-Junior and €22m cash, plus €2-3m in add-ons, note Sportitalia.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Juventus will also retain a percentage of the future sell-on fee for both Barrenechea and Iling-Junior.

Aston Villa had tried to ask for Matias Soule or Dean Huijsen as part of the deal, but they are both worth considerably more.