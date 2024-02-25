Don'Dre Swint, Terrence Jones wins help Texas Tech repeat Big 12 title: Final results
BIG 12 INDOOR
TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
at the Sports Performance Center
Friday-Saturday Results
Team totals: 1. Texas, 135 points; 2. Texas Tech, 104; 3. Oklahoma State, 103 1/2; 4. Brigham Young, 71; 5. Baylor, 44; 6. Kansas, 41; 7. TCU, 40; 8. Iowa State, 38; 9. Oklahoma, 35; 10. Kansas State, 33 1/2; 11. Houston, 33; 12. West Virginia, 24; 13. Central Florida, 21; 14. Cincinnati, 17.
WOMEN
Combined Events
Pentathlon: 1. Kristine Blazevica, Texas, 4,430 points; 2. Angel Richmore, Oklahoma, 4,262; 3. Juliette Laracuente-Huebner, Cincinnati, 4,134.
Field Events
Weight throw: 1. Monique Hardy, Kansas State, 69 feet, 3 1/4 inches; 2. Kassidy Gallagher, Oklahoma, 68-4 1/4; 3. Kaitlyn Burson, Iowa State, 65-4 3/4.
Pole vault: 1. Alencia Lentz, Baylor, 14-9 (meet record; old record: Kaitlin Petrillose, Texas, 14-5 1/2 in 2018); 2. Mason Meinershagen, Kansas, 14-7 1/4; 3. Molly Haywood, Baylor, 14-5 1/4; 6. Kashlee Dickinson, Texas Tech, 14-1 1/4; 8. Mackenzie Hayward, Texas Tech, 13-9 1/4.
Long jump: 1. Ackelia Smith, Texas, 22-1 1/2; 2. Alexis Brown, Baylor, 21-2; 3. Aaliyah Foster, Texas, 20-9 3/4; 6. Ruta Lasmane, Texas Tech, 20-2 1/2.
Shot put: 1. Nina Ndubuisi, Texas, 59-3 1/2; 2. Chrystal Herpin, Texas, 57-4 1/4; 3. Marilyn Nwora, Texas, 56-6 1/2; 5. Field Gatlin, 53-11.
Triple jump: 1. Winny Bii, Oklahoma State, 44-9 3/4; 2. Ruta Lasmane, Texas Tech, 44-9; 3. Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Katta, Texas Tech, 44-0; 5. Onaara Obamuwagun, Texas Tech, 43-4 1/4; 7. Suzan Ogunleye, Texas Tech, 42-9 1/2.
High jump: 1. Temitope Adeshina, Texas Tech, 6-2 3/4; 2. Sharie Enoe, Kansas State, 5-10 3/4; 3. Trinity Tomlinson, Texas, 5-10 3/4.
Running Events
5,000 meters: 1. Taylor Roe, Oklahoma State, 15 minutes, 32.03 seconds (meet record; old record, Lisa Koll, Iowa State, 15:41.57 in 2010; facility record; old record, Sally Kipyego, Texas Tech, 16:07.12 on Jan. 24, 2009); 2. Molly Born, Oklahoma State, 15:35.62; 3. Aubrey Frentheway, Brigham Young, 15:53.66; 6. Anastacia Chepkorir, Texas Tech, 16:20.32.
Distance medley relay: 1. West Virginia (Sarah Tait, Kishay Rowe, Mikenna Vanderheyden, Ceili McCabe), 11:18.08; 2. Oklahoma State, 11:20.25; 3. Iowa State, 11:20.89; 8. Texas Tech, 11:41.09.
60-meter hurdles: 1. Emelia Chatfield, Texas, 7.95; 2. Rayniah Jones, UCF, 8.05; 3. Adaobi Tabugbo, UCF, 8.22; 4. Destiny Smith, Texas Tech, 8.22.
60 meters: 1. Rosemary Chukwuma, Texas Tech, 7.23; 2. Alyssa Colbert, Texas Tech, 7.26; 3. Success Umukoro, Texas Tech, 7.28.
Mile: 1. Billah Jepkirui, Oklahoma State, 4:37.16 (facility record; old record, Jepkirui, Oklahoma State, 4:37.64 on Feb. 25, 2023); 2. Riley Chamberlain, BYU, 4:38.36; 3. Ceili McCabe, West Virginia, 4:38.57; 5. Juliet Cherubet, Texas Tech, 4:39.41.
600 yards: 1. Akala Garrett, Texas, 1:19.04; 2. Tamara Woodley, Oklahoma State, 1:19.41; 3. Kayla Jones, Texas Tech, 1:20.06.
400 meters: 1. Dejanea Oakley, Texas, 51.75; 2. Rachel Joseph, Iowa State, 51.98; 3. Ziyah Holman, Texas, 52.22.
1,000: 1. Sivan Auerbach, Oklahoma State, 2:46.85; 2. Tabitha Kalunde Ngao, TCU, 2:47.74; 3. Grace Boone, Oklahoma State, 2:47.89.
800: 1. Kelly-Ann Beckford, Houston, 2:00.99 (meet and facility records; old records, Aaliyah Miller, Baylor, 2:02.98 on Feb. 27, 2021); 2. Gabija Galvydyte, Oklahoma State, 2:01.07; 3. Olivia Howell, Texas, 2:03.86.
200: 1. Iyana Gray, TCU, 22.71; 2. Dejanea Oakley, Texas, 22.86; 3. Rosemary Chukwuma, Texas Tech, 22.90; 4. Success Umukoro, Texas Tech, 23.21.
3,000: 1. Lexy Halladay-Lowry, BYU, 9:03.66 (facility record; old record, Elizabeth Leachman, unattached, 9:16.84 on Jan. 20, 2024); 2. Juliet Cherubet, Texas Tech, 9:07.41; 3. Sadie Sargent, BYU, 9:11.88; 8. Anastascia Chepkorir, Texas Tech, 9:28.25.
1,600 relay: 1. Houston (Sydni Townsend, Iman Babineaux, Kelly-Ann Beckford, Michaela Mouton), 3:29.42 (meet record; old record, Kansas, 3:31.36 in 2012); 2. Texas, 3:30.08; 3. Kansas, 3:35.03.
MEN
Team totals: 1. Texas Tech, 152 points; 2. Oklahoma State, 92; 3. Texas, 89; 4. Kansas, 81; 5. Iowa State, 67 1/2; 6. Houston, 55; 7. Brigham Young, 45; 8. Oklahoma, 41 1/2; 9. Kansas State, 34; 10. (tie) Baylor, TCU, 31; 12. Cincinnati, 19.
Combined Events
Heptathlon: 1. Grant Levesque, Houston, 6,068 points; 2. Philip Frank, Oklahoma State, 5,687; 3. Alexander Jung, Kansas, 5,611.
Field Events
Weight throw: 1. Jeremiah Nubbe, Texas, 74 feet, 9 1/2 inches; 2. Jacob Mechler, Texas Tech, 74-5; 3. Kade McCall, Kansas State, 71-11 3/4; 5. Konner Wood, Texas Tech, 70-8.
Long jump: 1. Leo Neugebauer, Texas, 26-0; 2. Jathan Belaire, Texas, 25-2; 3. Zaid Latif, Texas Tech, 25-1 3/4; 4. Stacy Brown Jr., Texas Tech, 24-11.
Pole vault: 1. Clayton Simms, Kansas, 18-7 1/2; 2. Christyan Sampy, Houston, 18-1 3/4; 3. Anthony Meacham, Kansas, 17-9 3/4.
Triple jump: 1. Brandon Green Jr., Oklahoma, 54-0; 2. Kelsey Daniel, Texas, 53-11 3/4; 3. Floyd Whitaker, Oklahoma, 52-3 1/4; 4. Omamuyovwi Erhire, Texas Tech, 51-0; 5. Stacy Brown Jr., Texas Tech, 50-8 3/4; 7. Garison Breeding, Texas Tech, 49-11.
Shot put: 1. Cam Jones, Iowa State, 64-3 3/4; 2. Diego Trevino, Oklahoma, 63-2 1/4; 3. Patrick Piperi, Texas, 62-11 1/2.
High jump: 1. Devin Loudermilk, Kansas, 7-5; 2. Omamuyovwi Erhire, Texas Tech, 7-3 3/4; 3. Marcus Gelpi, Kansas State, 7-1 1/2.
Running Events
5,000 meters: 1. Ernest Cheruiyot, Texas Tech, 13 minutes, 42.08 seconds (facility record; old record, Wesley Kiptoo, Iowa State, 13:42.52 on Feb. 26, 2021); 2. Joey Nokes, BYU, 13:46.39; 3. Denis Kipngetich, Oklahoma State, 13:49.95.
Distance medley relay: 1. Oklahoma State (Brian Musau, Darian Tarver, Mehdi Yanouri, Ryan Schoppe), 9;29.41 (meet record; facility record); 2. BYU, 9:29.98; 3. Iowa State, 9:33.51; 6. Texas Tech, 9:43.06.
60-meter hurdles: 1. De'Vion Wilson, Houston, 7.55; 2. Caleb Dean, Texas Tech, 7.58; 3. Antoine Andrews, 7.60; 6. DeVontae Ford, Texas Tech, 7.72; 7. Mike Dingle, Texas Tech, 7.83.
60: 1. Don'Dre Swint, Texas Tech, 6.55; 2. (tie) Shaun Maswanganyi, Houston, 6.62; Caleb Dean, Texas Tech, 6.62; 4. Antoine Andrews, Texas Tech, 6.64; 5. Jalen Drayden, Texas Tech, 6.68; 6. Shawn Brown, Texas Tech, 6.69.
Mile: 1. Ryan Schoppe, Oklahoma State, 4:02.73; 2. Tyler Wirth, Cincinnati, 4:03.01; 3. Laban Kipkemboi, Oklahoma State, 4:05.07; 8. Vincent Koech, Texas Tech, 4;06.22.
600 yards: 1. Grant Lockwood, Kansas, 1:07.79; 2. DeJuana McArthur, Oklahoma State, 1:07.88; 3. David Seete, TCU, 1:08.07; 4. Oskar Edlund, Texas Tech, 1:08.52; 8. Charlie Bartholomew, Texas Tech, 1:10.37.
400 meters: 1. Michael Joseph, Kansas, 45.46; 2. Shaemar Uter, Texas Tech, 45.68; 3. Nathaniel Ezekiel, Baylor, 45.73; 7. Carl Hicks, Texas Tech, 46.36.
1,000: 1. Yusuf Bizimana, Texas, 2:22.40; 2. Alex Stitt, Oklahoma State, 2:22.97; 3. Ryan Martin, TCU, 2:23.00.
800: 1. Jason Gomez, Iowa State, 1:48.36; 2. Daniel Howells, Texas, 1:48.94; 3. Lloyd Frilot, TCU, 1:49.14; 4. Mehdi Yanouri, Oklahoma State (formerly South Plains College), 1:49.39.
200: 1. Terrence Jones, 20.21; 2. Shaun Maswanganyi, Houston, 20.41; 3. Demar Francis, Baylor, 20.60; 4. Shawn Brown, Texas Tech, 20.85.
3,000: 1. Alex Maier, Oklahoma State, 7:55.45 (facility record; old record, Wesley Kiptoo, Iowa State, 7:57.29 on Feb. 27, 2021): 2. Silas Winders, Iowa State, 7:56.73; 3. Ernest Cheruiyot, Texas Tech, 7:59.13.
1,600 relay: 1. Texas Tech (Caleb Dean, Carl Hicks, Josh Bour, Shaemar Uter), 3:02.76 (school record; old record, Caleb Dean, Courtney Lindsey, Shaemar Uter, Nylo Clarke, 3:04.52 on Jan. 20, 2023); 2. Kansas State, 3:04.59; 3. Texas, 3:04.98.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Caleb Dean high-point scorer as Texas Tech wins fourth Big 12 title