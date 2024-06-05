Doncic praises Garden atmosphere: ‘It's hard to play in this place' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Few arenas in the NBA provide a better atmosphere, especially deep in the playoffs, than TD Garden in Boston.

Celtics fans bring great passion and energy every game, and that will definitely be the case Thursday night when the C's host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is well aware of how much the Boston crowd can impact the game and make it difficult for opposing players.

"I think it's a very loud crowd, everybody knows that," Doncic told reporters Wednesday during his Media Day press conference.

"They've been known for that. It's hard to play in this place. The crowd is amazing for their team. All I gotta say is we've got to stay together. It's us against them."

Winning in the Garden isn't easy, but if there's a team that should be confident on the road, it's the Mavericks, who own a 7-2 road record in the playoffs.

The Mavs have started on the road in all three of their playoff series so far. Dallas split the first two games in the first and second round, then won both games in Minnesota during the Western Conference Finals.

Doncic is the type of player who relishes silencing the home crowd. Some of his best games and moments from this playoff run have come on the road. He's also not afraid to talk trash to opposing fans. Doncic has never played in the Finals before, but he has played in some hostile environments in big games in Europe as a Real Madrid player.

The Celtics have had some troubles winning playoff games at home on a consistent basis in recent years. They've been better in this playoff run, though, winning six of their first eight home games entering the Finals.