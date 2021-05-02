Doncic, Mavericks win 125-124 thriller over surging Wizards

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SCHUYLER DIXON
·3 min read
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball over Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    1/4

    Wizards Mavericks Basketball

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball over Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after his team took the lead over the Washington Wizards late in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    2/4

    Wizards Mavericks Basketball

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after his team took the lead over the Washington Wizards late in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
  • Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) points to his face after a collision under the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    3/4

    Wizards Mavericks Basketball

    Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) points to his face after a collision under the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    4/4

    Wizards Mavericks Basketball

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball over Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after his team took the lead over the Washington Wizards late in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) points to his face after a collision under the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS (AP) — Dorian Finney-Smith hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds, Luka Doncic ended his longest stretch without a triple-double since his rookie season and the Dallas Mavericks won a 125-124 thriller over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Doncic finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high 20 assists, the last to Finney-Smith in the right corner for the lead with 9.2 seconds remaining.

Dallas pulled even with the Los Angeles Lakers for the fifth seed in the Western Conference while improving to a season-high nine games over .500.

Russell Westbrook had 42 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Wizards, who lost for just the third time in 15 games in a surge that has put them in position to make the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.

Bradley Beal scored 29 points while breaking three ties in the final two minutes, the last time on a pair of free throws for a 124-122 lead with 26 seconds remaining. Finney-Smith then hit his sixth 3-pointer in nine attempts. He scored 22.

Beal missed an open 3-pointer at the top of the key just before the buzzer, and Doncic grabbed the rebound before tossing the ball over his head behind him to avoid a foul call as the buzzer sounded.

Doncic had gone 21 games without a triple-double, his longest stretch since needing 44 games to get his first as a rookie in 2018-19.

Dallas led by 18 points in the first half, then trailed by eight to start the fourth quarter. There were four ties in the last four-plus minutes.

Doncic was again without European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis, out with right knee soreness after coming out of a game in Detroit two nights earlier. Coach Rick Carlisle said Porzingis would miss the second night of a back-to-back Sunday against Sacramento.

Maxi Kleber topped his previous season high for a game in the first half, scoring all of his 17 points while also hitting a season-best five 3-pointers before the break. The German’s previous game high was 16.

Rui Hachimura scored 18 points for Washington.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Westbrook's other 23-point half came in the second half of a 125-119 loss to Milwaukee on March 13. ... Beal was called for a technical foul for complaining that a foul wasn't called when he made a layup with 2.5 seconds left in the first half. Josh Richardson made the free throw to put Dallas ahead 70-65 at the break.

Mavericks: Porzingis, battling the same knee that forced him to miss the first nine games recovering from offseason surgery for a torn meniscus, was out for the 23rd time. “Things are moving in a good direction,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “He really is diligent about his work, his rehab work.” ... Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 points two nights after scoring a career-high 42 in a 115-105 win at Detroit with Doncic resting a sore left elbow.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Indiana visits Monday before Washington goes on a five-game trip that matches the second-longest of the season.

Mavericks: Sacramento visits Sunday to complete a span of five games in seven days for Dallas.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Wizards go down in Dallas after Finney-Smith's game-winning 3-pointer

    The Wizards fell behind early, came back, but lost in a heart-stopping affair.

  • Luka Doncic with an assist vs the Washington Wizards

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with an assist vs the Washington Wizards, 05/01/2021

  • Dwight Powell with an alley oop vs the Washington Wizards

    Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks) with an alley oop vs the Washington Wizards, 05/01/2021

  • Indiana wins by 57 points as Washington Wizards chase Pacers in playoff race

    With Indiana crushing OKC and Washington losing on Saturday, the Wizards now sit 1.5 games behind the Pacers for 9th in the Eastern Conference.

  • Bradley Beal with a buzzer beater vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) with a buzzer beater vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/01/2021

  • Guardiola expects Man Utd to keep City waiting for Premier League title

    Pep Guardiola is fully expecting Manchester United to force Manchester City to keep the champagne on ice as they close in on their third Premier League title in four years.

  • Billy Joe Saunders: 'I'd give up my life and say goodbye to my kids to beat Canelo - this means everything to me'

    Billy Joe Saunders is prepared to put his life on the line next Saturday night in the greatest challenge of his career if that is what it takes to defeat pound-for-pound great Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Texas. Saunders, unbeaten in 30 fights and a two-weight world champion, will never be involved in a more "legacy defining" moment than this, against the Mexican superstar of boxing for Canelo's WBC and WBA supermiddleweight titles and Saunders' WBO belt. After an hour of interviews surrounded by a large film crew, Saunders, the perennial joker, finally falls quiet as the super middleweight world champion begins to detail the sacrifices he is prepared to make to return home with victory. "This means everything to me, everything. Absolutely everything. More than money, more than fame, more than anything. I want to win this so bad. If it means I say goodbye to my kids, and I never see them again, I can leave this earth happy knowing I have won. It means that much to me," the traveller from Hertfordshire explained, deadpan, to Telegraph Sport. "As us gypsies say, 'we’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over'." Some admission from the accomplished southpaw boxer who has looked in tip top shape throughout a long camp in Las Canarias, Spain, before acclimatising in Las Vegas for the last three weeks. Saunders has put it out there that Canelo "has never fought a gypsy" and opened up on having been involved from a young age in 'fair fights' - how travellers settle their disputes - and having felt a calling for boxing since he was a five-year-old growing up on a site surrounded by mobile homes and caravans. Already wealthy from his unbeaten career, he has never moved far - he once bought a detached five bedroom home but gave it up as could not settle there - and still races his horses with carriages. The 31-year-old insisted he will never change. “I’ve been my own man since I was 15, doing my own thing, and it’s always been boxing. I’ve been boxing since I was five, boxed all my life," he explained. "I’ve had dreams since I was a kid and this moment has been part of my dreams. To be born in that culture, everyone says they’ve got a hard upbringing but you could be fighting everyday. I’m born for this. Our culture is animals, the horses, the dogs, the chickens - we love them. I’ve been brought up all my life in this culture and I’m never too far away from it. I’m always in touch with it. But this time I’ve just been locked away. I have given up five, six months of my life for one night, 36 minutes or less.” Saunders insisted that there is no quit in him. He has never lost professionally - even though at times, he has been accused of muddling through fights, such are his comfort levels and skills in the ring - and never lost a 'fair fight'. “No, never, I don’t know what that feels like. Myself personally I would go and go and go until I couldn’t breath anyway. I’d rather get knocked out cold or have a haemorrhage fit, every which way but lose.” Standing across from Saunders in the ring next week is arguably the most formidable all round fighter on the planet. Canelo is regarded by most people as the No 1 boxer in the world at present, pound for pound. But Saunders shares his head. He is unfazed. "I don’t give a s--- about Canelo Alvarez, not two s----. For me in my own brain, I’ve planned this out in my own head and I’ve been dreaming this since I was a little boy fighting in the front room. I’ve visualised this day coming. People say I haven’t lived the life, I ain’t done it right but I’m here. Two-weight world champion, two-time world champion, 30 fights, 30 wins, won every single title on the way. I’m here for a reason, 100 per cent.” "As I said, if I win this fight, let me win this fight, let me say goodbye to my kids, I’d say adios, I’d go today ... I’d sign the deal to do that now. I reckon Canelo has the same feelings. For me this is about legacy, this ain’t about money. Money comes, money goes. We all know that. Money is dust to me, money’s not everything. To win this fight, when you die this lives on for years and years and years." Saunders does have a deep respect for Canelo, a four-weight world champion who has lost just once, eight years ago on points to Floyd Mayweather in a 16-year, 58-fight career. "“I see a very, very complete rounded fighter. I see the best fighter on the planet and I need to see that. It’s no good me running him down saying he does this bad, that bad. Because he doesn’t really do a lot bad. He does a lot very, very extremely well. So I have to give him credit and a pat on the back for how he’s come on leaps and bounds. But it’s down to me to crack that code. "It’ll be one of the fights where he’ll have to look to find me. I won’t be there with my hands on the ropes and let him come and hit me, trading blows. There will be some of that, but I’m looking at this as 'my night'. We do what I want to do here. If you want to change, make me. Make me change my game plan. I’m here to change his game plan. When someone is put on this spot, surrounded by this moment, it’s a very surreal feeling."

  • Iran negotiator: based on accords so far, U.S. sanctions on oil, banks would be lifted

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran's chief nuclear negotiator said on Saturday Tehran expects U.S. sanctions on oil, banks and most individuals and institutions to be lifted based on agreements so far in Vienna talks, Iranian media reported, while Washington again played down the prospect of an imminent breakthrough. Russia and Western European powers meanwhile gave contrasting accounts of the task ahead in the talks to bring Iran and the United States fully back into compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal, as the talks adjourned for six days. "Sanctions ... on Iran's energy sector, which include oil and gas, or those on the automotive industry, financial, banking and port sanctions, all should be lifted based on agreements reached so far," Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

  • Actor Esmé Bianco sues Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual abuse

    Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco sued Marilyn Manson on Friday, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

  • Chandler Hutchison with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Chandler Hutchison (Washington Wizards) with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/01/2021

  • Three Longshots to Consider in Kentucky Derby

    Matt Bernier identifies three longshots who could outrun their odds in Saturday's Kentucky Derby. (Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Future QB: Vikings pick Texas A&M's Kellen Mond in 3rd round

    For the first time since he signed with the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk Cousins has some competition on the depth chart. There won't be any mystery this year about who the quarterback is, but Kellen Mond will surely be taking notes. The Vikings drafted Mond out of Texas A&M with the 66th overall pick on Friday night, targeting a potential successor to Cousins with their first of four third-rounders.

  • Exclusive: Huawei deepens dive into EVs, seeks control of small automaker - sources

    China's Huawei Technologies is in talks to take control of a small domestic automaker's electric vehicle unit, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that would be a strategic shift for the world's largest telecom equipment maker. Huawei, which has been battered by U.S. sanctions, is in talks with Chongqing Sokon to acquire a controlling stake in the latter's Chongqing Jinkang New Energy Automobile, said the sources. The move will allow Huawei to make intelligent cars bearing its own nameplate, they added.

  • Dana White blasts Joshua Fabia following Diego Sanchez’s release: ‘The guy is batsh*t nuts’

    After Diego Sanchez was released by the UFC, Dana White went off on his coach Joshua Fabia.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Live grades, instant analysis for every Day 2 pick

    Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling gives breaks down every pick in the second and third rounds of the 2021 NFL draft in real time

  • Lakers’ LeBron James returns from injury, but ‘I don't think I'll ever get back to 100%’

    LeBron James said he might 'never get back to 100%' after returning from his high right ankle sprain in the Lakers' 110-106 loss to the Kings.

  • Jed York asked Frank Gore’s advice on No. 3 overall pick

    The San Francisco 49ers reached out to Frank Gore to get his advice on who they should pick in the NFL draft.

  • Curry's big 3rd quarter leads Warriors past Rockets, 113-87

    Stephen Curry bounced back from a rough first half with 23 of his 30 points in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 113-87 on Saturday night. Curry was just 2 for 12 in the first half, then didn’t even need to play in the fourth quarter after the Warriors outscored the Rockets 39-12 to take an 88-67 lead.

  • 3 things to know about new Washington pass rusher William Bradley-King

    Washington's first of three seventh-round picks was used to fill a depth need at edge rusher.

  • Blinken off to London, Kyiv as Ukraine questions resurface

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Europe next week for critical talks on Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan and frayed transatlantic ties that the Biden administration hopes to repair, the State Department said Friday. The department said Blinken will visit London starting on Monday for a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of 7 industrialized democracies and will then travel on to Kyiv amid a burst of concern over U.S. relations with Ukraine, including an FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and new questions about Russia’s intentions there.