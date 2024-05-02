Doncic and the Mavericks aim to clinch series against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (51-31, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mavericks -7.5; over/under is 207

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Mavericks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Los Angeles Clippers in game six. The Mavericks won the last meeting 123-93 on May 2 led by 35 points from Luka Doncic, while Paul George scored 15 points for the Clippers.

The Mavericks have gone 31-21 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 23-24 against opponents with a winning record.

The Clippers are 30-22 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles scores 115.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The 117.9 points per game the Mavericks average are 5.6 more points than the Clippers allow (112.3). The Clippers average 115.6 points per game, equal to what the Mavericks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 33.9 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 22.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the last 10 games.

George is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 109.1 points, 44.0 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 104.8 points, 45.7 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Olivier-Maxence Prosper: out (ankle), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (ankle).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.