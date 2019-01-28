Doncic becomes first NBA player with multiple triple-doubles as teenager

Dallas Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic became the first NBA player to register multiple triple-doubles as a teenager.

Mavs rookie Doncic posted 35 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a 123-120 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The 19-year-old guard also became the first teenager in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double.

Doncic has taken the league by storm. He leads all rookies in points per game (20.2) and minutes per game (32.1).

The clear frontrunner for Rookie of the Year has a chance to be voted into the 2019 All-Star Game as a reserve.