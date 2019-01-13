Doncic 'already an All-Star', says Warriors coach Kerr

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic is "already an All-Star", according to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Teenager Doncic, the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has been a revelation for the Mavs in his debut season, averaging 20 points per game.

The Slovenian impressed several Warriors the last time Dallas played Golden State and the two teams face each other again on Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kerr admitted he knew little about the 19-year-old prior to that first meeting earlier in the season, but now already considers him one of the finest players in the league.

"The guy doesn't look like a rookie," Kerr told reporters.

"I didn't know much about him. I never saw him play until we played Dallas the first time or watching him on TV before that, but he is confident beyond where you would expect somebody in his shoes to be - coming from a different country and being 19 years old.

"He's a brilliant player. I think he's already an All-Star. I don't know how the votes will shake out, but he looks like an All-Star player to me."