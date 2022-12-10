Doncic, Antetokounmpo put on show but Lopez has last word with game-winner

Kurt Helin
·2 min read

Two leading early-season MVP candidates, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show Friday night.

But with the game on the line, the Mavericks missed their free throws, opening the door for a Brook Lopez game-winning layup.

It was entertaining, with two of the game’s superstars living up to the billing — Doncic finished with 33 points and 11 assists, and hit a go-ahead layup with :29 seconds left that looked like it might seal the Mavericks win. Antetokounmpo finished the game with 28 points but was not on the court for Doncic’s late-game shot as he fouled out with 2:55 remaining.

Dallas did itself in down the stretch missing free throws. For example, when Antetokounmpo fouled out Tim Hardaway Jr. missed all three from the charity stripe. Later Dorian Finney-Smith missed two free throws in the final seconds that could have sealed the win. Overall Dallas was 7-of-15 from the line in the fourth quarter and 10-of-24 for the game.

All that opened the door for the Bucks to have a chance, and defensive lapse let Brook Lopez walk right in and take advantage.

The win was the Bucks’ fourth straight win as they improved to 19-6 on the season. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the 13-12 Mavericks.

Check out more on the Mavericks

Are struggling Mavericks on the clock with Luka Doncic? NBA Power Rankings: Nobody is knocking the Celtics off the top spot this... Doncic’s 30, Mavericks’ 17-0 run lift them past Knicks at MSG

Doncic, Antetokounmpo put on show but Lopez has last word with game-winner originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories