Doncaster: Three new pickleball courts planned for vacant warehouse

The pickleball courts will be open seven days a week if the plans are approved [Getty Images]

Plans have been submitted to create pickleball courts in a vacant warehouse in Doncaster.

The warehouse, at Shaw Wood Business Park in Wheatley, would be converted into three indoor courts, allowing the sport to be played irrespective of the weather.

Pickleball is a sport similar to tennis, played on badminton sized courts using a soft ball.

City of Doncaster Council has not set a date to consider the proposal.

No objections from neighbouring businesses have been lodged with the authority.

The courts would run on a booking system, with each being bookable for one hour time slots, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The site would be open to the public from 09:00 to 20:00 Monday to Friday,09:00 to 18:00 on Saturdays and 10:00 to 16:00 on Sundays.

Currently Shaw Wood Business Park contains units including a beauty salon, ladies' fitness centre and community centre.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk