Doncaster sign winger Gibson after Carlisle exit

Jordan Gibson scored nine goals in 45 appearances for Carlisle in the 2023-24 season [Getty Images]

Doncaster Rovers have signed winger Jordan Gibson on a two-year deal following his release by Carlisle United.

The 26-year-old, who has an additional 12 month option on his deal, scored 20 goals in 143 appearances over three years with Carlisle.

Gibson came through Rangers' youth ranks and previously had stints with Bradford as well as St Patrick's and Sligo in Ireland.

"I think he will excite the fans," said Doncaster boss Grant McCann.

"He’s very direct, wants to get at people, can score, can set goals up.

“He’s got a swagger about him, which I like and an air of confidence. I think he’s a very good signing for us.”