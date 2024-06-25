Doncaster re-sign striker Sharp on one-year deal

Doncaster have re-signed striker Billy Sharp on a one-year deal following his exit from Hull City.

The 38-year-old was Rovers' club-record signing in 2010 when he first joined. He made 102 appearances, scoring 45 goals, before leaving in 2012.

The former Sheffield United and LA Galaxy forward has more than 600 league games to his name across his career, which has also included stints at Scunthorpe, Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Southampton.

Sharp said joining the League Two side was "another challenge" that suited him at this stage in his career.

"I know I’m 38 but age is just a number and I still feel really fit and strong. I feel I can still score goals at this level," he said.

“I want to be successful personally but as a group as well and try to get the club back into the division where I started with them."

Sharp featured in 13 games for Hull City last season but did not score a goal - the first club he has not found the net for.