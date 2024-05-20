Doncaster sign Solihull midfielder Sbarra

Doncaster Rovers have made their first summer signing by bringing in Solihull Moors midfielder Joe Sbarra on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old Midlander who had been released by the Moors last week, has penned a contract which also has the option of an extra year.

Both Sbarra and Rovers will start the 2024-25 season looking to put play-off failure behind them.

Rovers' League Two play-off semi-final defeat by Crewe came just five days after Solihull had lost the National League play-off final to Bromley on penalties - and the night before Moors lost at Wembley, again on spot-kicks, this time in the FA Trophy final.

"He’s had quite a bit of interest in him after the three or four seasons he’s had at Solihull where he’s been excellent," said Rovers boss Grant McCann.

"I’m really pleased with this one. We’ve been chasing him for a bit. He’s been among the goals."

Sbarra, who came through the ranks at Burton Albion, scored 36 goals in his 149 appearances for Solihull, including in both the semi-final and final of the play-offs.