Doncaster sign midfielder Clifton from Grimsby

Harry Clifton has been capped at under-21 level by Wales [Rex Features]

Doncaster Rovers have signed midfielder Harry Clifton on a two-year contract after he rejected a new deal at fellow League Two side Grimsby Town.

The 25-year-old joins on a free transfer and has the option for a further 12 months at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Clifton had spent his entire career with the Mariners, for whom he had played more than 260 times and helped win promotion from the National League in 2022.

"He plays with energy and bite and he’s a really good footballer also who can arrive late and score goals," manager Grant McCann told the Doncaster Rovers website.

"He can play in all three positions in our midfield. Most of all, he’s a really good character who will fit right into our changing room.

"At 25 he’s at a great age to kick on and be a part of what we’re trying to do."