Tom Nixon spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Doncaster Rovers [Getty Images]

Doncaster Rovers have signed Hull City full-back Tom Nixon for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with the League Two side and scored once in 32 appearances.

"I had a great year here last season and I think I came along a lot in my first season in the league," Nixon told the club website.

"I'm excited about what we can achieve here. Next season hopefully we win the league."