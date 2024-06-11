Doncaster sign Bristol City winger Yeboah on loan

Ephraim Yeboah made 10 substitute appearances for Bristol City in the Championship in 2023-24 [Getty Images]

Doncaster Rovers have signed Bristol City winger Ephraim Yeboah on a season-long loan for 2024-25.

The Italy-born 17-year-old has played 10 times for the Robins last term and spent the latter part of the campaign on loan at Bath City in National League South.

“He’s a boy that we’ve watched religiously for a while," Rovers manager Grant McCann told the club's website.

"We just like everything about him - he’s very quick, very direct, he’ll get fans off their seats."

Yeboah said: “This is a big club that pushed hard for the play-offs last season and were unfortunate not to get to the final.

"I’m here for this season and hopefully we can make it to League One."

Yeboah is Rovers’ fifth new signing of the summer following the arrivals of Joe Sbarra, Jordan Gibson, Harry Clifton and Tom Nixon.