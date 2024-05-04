Doncaster expects new TV and sponsorship deals for SPFL

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster expects a further 20 Scottish Premiership games to be purchased by a broadcaster other than Sky Sports.

The 54-year-old also told BBC Radio Scotland he is "optimistic" on finding a new title sponsor for the top four divisions.

An additional package of fixtures would be on top of Sky Sports' updated deal, which will give them the option of showing a maximum of 60 games from the top flight, up from 48 in recent years.

Doncaster named Amazon Prime, Premier Sports, TNT Sports and DAZN as potential suitors to take the additional TV games.

"We're going up from 48 to a maximum of 60 with Sky, giving the clubs the ability to have up to five pay-per-view games a season," Doncaster said on BBC Sportsound.

"Crucially, having the ability to take a further 20 games to market. We're in the process of that at the moment. We issued a invitation to tender to various broadcasters and we're working through the responses now.

"We'd love Apple and Google to be bidding aggressively for our rights, but we're not quite in that space.

"Amazon are going to be out of the English Premier League market. Other potential bidders, you've got DAZN, who are by volume one of the biggest sports broadcasters in Europe.

"You've got Premier Sports, who have, TNT/Discovery. There are certainly people out there who may be short of football content in Scotland and will take an interest."

Doncaster also confirmed a deal is close to being finalised for a new title sponsor after car retailers cinch chose to exit two years early.

"Optimistic we'll have a sponsor in place for next season," he said.

"It's never done until it's done. It's been a difficult market, but I would say Scottish football is in a very good place.

Asked whether the new deal will be better financially than the cinch contract, Doncaster added: "I would certainly hope so".