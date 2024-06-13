Doncaster bring in Chelsea goalkeeper Sharman-Lowe

Ted Sharman-Lowe is Doncaster Rovers' sixth signing ahead of the 2024-25 season [Rex Features]

Doncaster Rovers have signed goalkeeper Ted Sharman-Lowe on a season-long loan from Premier League side Chelsea.

The 21-year-old will spend the 2024-25 season at the Eco-Power Stadium with Grant McCann's squad.

Sharman-Lowe made three appearances for Burton Albion's first-team before joining Chelsea in 2021, while he spent last season on loan with Bromley in the National League.

He is the sixth signing for the new campaign for Rovers following Joe Sbarra, Harry Clifton, Jordan Gibson, Tom Nixon and Ephraim Yeboah.

Doncaster Rovers official website