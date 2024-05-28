Donavan Smith holding special wrestling clinic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the top wrestlers in the region will be teaching the next generation in June.

Elmira’s Donavan Smith will be holding a special wrestling clinic on Saturday, June 8 from 8-11 AM in Elmira. Smith will instruct at Reese Rasslin at 1495 Cedar Street in Elmira, New York. Cost is $35 per wrestler. Below, the full document for how you can be a part of the clinic which will be for all age groups.

Smith is a two-time New York State Wrestling Tournament runner-up at Tioga High School and Elmira High School who now competes at D-I Long Island University. Donavan was also a three-time Section IV Champion and five-time Section IV finalist.

