Donations help Mifflinburg Area football program get 100 Guardian Caps, adding to players' safety

Jun. 6—MIFFLINBURG — Donations totaling $6,000 allowed the Mifflinburg Area School District's football program to purchase 100 Guardian Caps to lower the rate of head contact injuries.

Head Football Coach Cody Botts said an anonymous donation of $3,000 as well as donations from local doctors and Blaise Alexander Ford Dealership in Lewisburg let them purchase $6,000 worth of caps for every student in the program. The donation is one of several recent "positive things" happening with the football program and the booster's club.

"I want to make sure at the end of the day that I and the booster club are aggressive in fundraisers," said Botts. "The more we do for the kids and athletics, the more they will want to be a part of it. They can feel they contributed and had a state in it. We need more participation, not just with football, but with band and other programs."

The $3,000 donation for the caps was made in the name of 9-year-old Joslyn Noelle Flickinger, a Mifflinburg fourth-grade student, who died on Sept. 5 due to injuries from a fallen tree. Joslyn's father Luke Flickinger is a linebacker coach on Bott's staff.

The Associated Press reported in April that the NFL will allow players to wear the protective soft-shell helmet covers known as Guardian Caps during games next season if they choose. The NFL has mandated the caps' use at practices for some players since 2022. Quarterbacks, kickers and punters are the only remaining position groups not required to wear them during practice.

No players will be required to wear the caps during games, but they now have the option to do so, according to the Associated Press.

Botts said he is mandating that the students have to wear the caps for practice next season.

"We have to make sure the kids are kept safe," said Botts. "I wouldn't be surprised if all levels mandate them sooner rather than later."

Forty-six students are signed up for the football program in the fall, said Botts.

A cash raffle fundraiser sold 300 tickets at $50 a piece, raising $15,000. After $5,000 in cash prizes were given way, the football booster club has $10,000 to use toward improving the weight room on the high school property. This included painting, adding updated logs and writing quotes on the wall.

A committee of female student-athletes will be taking time in the summer to finish the project, Bott said.

Botts said the school district purchased two racks and two more were donated.

The annual golf tournament to benefit the football program is scheduled for June 27 at Shade Mountain Golf Course in Middleburg. The cost is $55 a person plus green fees.

"We have a lot of teams registered," said Botts. "That will be a good fundraiser for us. It's a good community event in general."

Botts expects at least 140 people to register, he said.

Danielle Dressler, the Director of Student Services/Athletic Director at Mifflinburg, said Botts has been "very motivated" as a new head coach to promote community support of the football program and Wildcat weight room.

"He has taken off with some of the ideas that have been initiated by the football boosters and Coach Dressler and found the energy to elevate participation by the community and businesses," said Dressler. "I commend the efforts by Coach Botts and the booster club to engage the support system that is in place for athletics in Mifflinburg. It is great to see the support for our athletes as we work to build our Mifflinburg athletic programs in all aspects."

Without the support of businesses, Dressler said, "The football program would not be able to provide some of the great perks that help our players have a great experience and also stay safe by providing things like the Guardian caps as well as the opportunity to advance their physical well-being in the weight room to prevent injury."