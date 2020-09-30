Donald Trump's golf courses have lost over $300 million since 2000 — Here's an inside look at each one of them

President Trump's love for golf and extensive collection of courses continues to receive widespread media attention. Since his inauguration, he's gone golfing at least 140 times across 280 golf course visits, according to an online tracker. (At last night's presidential debate, Trump told Democratic Nominee Joe Biden, without evidence, "you probably golf more than I do;" unlike Trump, Biden doesn't own any golf courses.)

Apart from the debate, the president and his golf courses have been thrown back into the spotlight after a New York Times investigation found that his 15 courses combined have lost more than $315.6 million since 2000.

In 2012, Trump spent $150 million to buy the National Doral Miami but over the next six years, the Times revealed that it ended up losing $162.3 million. Aso, as noted by Slate, Trump still has a $125 million mortgage on the property that's due in the next three years. In addition, he's lost $63.6 million on his golf courses in the British Isles.

Business Insider compiled a list of President Trump's 15 operating golf courses, along with their amenities, from The Trump Organization. Keep reading for a look inside each.

Westchester, New York: Trump National Golf Club

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's golf club in Westchester, New York includes an 18-hole course, tennis courts, and a pool complex.

This site is about 30 minutes from New York City and home to a 101-foot waterfall. The 7,291-yard, 18-hole course was designed by architect Tom Fazio.

Bronx, New York: Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's golf club in the Bronx includes an 18-hole links-style golf course, a 20,000-square-foot club house, and a waterfront restaurant.

This golf course took 14 years to develop and was built on a landfill. According to Bloomberg, the course cost $269 million to build.

Before the course opened in 2015, Business Insider reporters Jay Yarow and Tony Manfred tested the course out. They described the course as fun and not too difficult. They also applauded the nice views of the city's skyline and the Whitestone Bridge.

Story continues

Hudson Valley, New York: Trump National Golf Club

View photos Google Maps More

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's golf club in New York's Hudson Valley includes an 18-hole golf course, a pool complex, and a fitness center.

View photos The Trump Organization More

In early 2019, this site made headlines when President Trump was accused of hiring undocumented workers, one of whom is believed to have worked at the Hudson Valley site for 18 years.

Bedminster, New Jersey: Trump National Golf Club

View photos Google Maps More

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey spans over 600 acres and includes two 18-hole golf courses, tennis courts, a pool, and a fitness center.

View photos The Trump Organization More

Hours after a gunman opened fire on August 3 in an El Past Walmart, killing 20 people and injuring 26, Trump was pictured greeting wedding guests at the Bedminster golf club.

This golf course has been the host of many important games. In 2017, it hosted the US Women's Open and in 2022 will host the PGA Championship.

Colts Neck, New Jersey: Trump National Golf Club

View photos Google Maps More

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's private golf club in Colts Neck, New Jersey includes an 18-hole golf course, 9-hole short course, fitness complex, clubhouse, pool complex, and tennis courts.

View photos The Trump Organization More

This New Jersey golf course has 40 acres of hay production and trees. According to the Wall Street Journal, in 2016, President Trump was able to avoid thousands of dollars in property taxes on his two New Jersey golf courses because they have a goat herd, hay farming, and woodcutting.

Pine Hill, New Jersey: Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia

View photos Google Maps More

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's golf club in Pine Hill, New Jersey includes an 18-hole golf course, a 43,000-square-foot club house, and a pool complex.

View photos The Trump Organization More

This 18-hole golf course was designed by architect Tom Fazio. The site spans 36 acres and according to the website, is the highest point in Southern New Jersey.

Washington, D.C.: Trump National Golf Club

View photos Google Maps More

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's golf club in Washington, D.C. includes two 18-hole golf courses, an aquatics facility, a fitness center, and tennis courts.

View photos The Trump Organization More

This golf club boasts two 18-hole golf courses: The 7,693-yard Championship Course and the 7,234-yard Riverview Course. Both courses boast views of the Potomac River.

Charlotte, North Carolina: Trump National Golf Club

View photos Google Maps More

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's golf club in Charlotte, North Carolina includes an 18-hole golf course, a pool complex, a spa, and tennis courts.

View photos The Trump Organization More

This 18-hole golf course spans 7,495 yards and was designed by Australian golf professional George Norman.

Located on the site is Trump Bakery, which is open seven days a week 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West Palm Beach, Florida: Trump International Golf Club

View photos Google Maps More

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida includes a par-72 course and a 9-hole course.

View photos The Trump Organization More

This was the first golf property the Trump Organization bought and opened in 1999.

President Trump has played many games at this course and was recently spotted there with singer Kid Rock.

Miami, Florida: Trump National Doral

View photos Google Maps More

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's golf club in Miami, Florida includes four golf courses, tennis courts, a spa, and a luxury hotel.

View photos The Trump Organization More

This 800-acre site is home to the Rick Smith Golf Performance Center and the famous Blue Monster course. The 7,608-yard Blue Monster course is famous because it was home to PGA Tour events for 55 years.

In August, after a rocky few days at this year's G7 summit, President Trump suggested hosting the 2020 summit at his golf course in Miami, Florida. As Business Insider reported, such a move could violate the Constitution because his business would personally benefit from it. However, in October, an administration official told The Washington Post that Trump dropped the idea after being told that Republicans objected to it.

Jupiter, Florida: Trump National Golf Club

View photos Google Maps More

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's golf club in Jupiter, Florida includes an 18-hole golf course, a pool complex, a spa and salon, tennis courts, and villas.

View photos The trump Organization More

This 7,531-yard, 18-hole golf course was designed by famous golfer Jack Nicklaus. In 2019, President Trump was seen golfing at the course with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Los Angeles, California: Trump National Golf Club

View photos Google Maps More

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's golf club in Los Angeles, California includes an 18-hole course, a 45,000-square-foot clubhouse, and a ballroom that can host up to 300 guests.

View photos The Trump Organization More

This course is home to the Rick Smith Golf Academy and an annual wine and beer festival that showcases wineries, breweries, food trucks, and live music. In August 2019, the site will host its 11th annual festival.

Rick Smith is well known for his success as a PGA Tour golf instructor.

Aberdeen, Scotland: Trump International Golf Links

View photos Google Maps More

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's golf club in Aberdeen, Scotland includes an 18-hole links-style golf course, a 22-acre driving range, a whiskey bar, and a five-star hotel.

View photos The Trump Organization More

In June 2019, Business Insider reported that the sand dunes on this course are at risk of losing their protected status because they were damaged during the development process. The course opened in 2012, despite concerns that it would damage the unique habitat.

In addition to the controversy, in March 2019, Business Insider reported that the course consistently posts annual financial losses in excess of $1 million.

Ayrshire, Scotland: Trump Turnberry

View photos Google Maps More

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's golf club in Ayrshire, Scotland includes two 18-hole courses, a 9-hole course, horse riding, and a spa.

View photos The Trump Organization More

This historical site was originally built in 1906. It is home to two historic golf courses: the Ailsa course and the King Robert the Bruce course.

The Ailsa course has hosted four Open Championships, while the King Robert the Bruce course made its debut in 2017.

Doonbeg, Ireland: Trump International Golf Links

View photos Google Maps More

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's golf club in Doonbeg, Ireland includes an 18-hole links-style golf course and a five-star hotel.

View photos The Trump Organization More

The tiny village where this club is located has a population of 200, according to the New York Post. It is said to employ over 300 workers.

In November 2018, the Associated Press reported that the course had lost money for the fourth year in a row. Turning a profit isn't the only challenge the course has been faced with. A year earlier, President Trump angered residents of the town after he received approval to build a wall around the course to protect it from erosion.

Dubai: Trump International Golf Club

View photos Google Maps More

Source: Trump.com

President Trump's golf club in Dubai includes an 18-hole course, a par-3 course, a 30,000-square-foot clubhouse, a pool, a fitness complex, a luxury hotel, and indoor swing studios.

View photos The Trump Organization More

Last year, the company that manages the Dubai golf course more than doubled its income, according to The Daily Beast.

President Trump is also in the process of building another golf club in Dubai, which has been designed by PGA champion Tiger Woods.

Read the original article on Business Insider