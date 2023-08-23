Donald Trump's Georgia co-defendants begin surrendering at court

John Eastman, centre, a lawyer indicted with former president Donald Trump, makes a statement to media outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he was booked on Tuesday - Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

A man accused of being the architect of Donald Trump’s alleged bid to subvert the 2020 US presidential election is among the former president’s Georgia co-defendants to have surrendered at Fulton County Jail.

Lawyer John Eastman was booked at the court in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday for criminal charges alleging he conspired with Mr Trump to try to overturn the election result.

Bail bondsman Scott Hall, who is accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County, was also booked by the county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday, according to court records.

Mr Trump, 77, announced this week he will surrender on Thursday to face his fourth criminal indictment this year, days after he agreed to a $200,000 bond.

He also accepted bail conditions that would bar him from threatening co-defendants or witnesses in the case.

The Republican frontrunner has repeatedly railed against the charges as politically motivated and continues to claim he won the 2020 election.

It is expected that the remaining 17 defendants named in the indictment will surrender by Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Mr Eastman, who agreed to a $100,000 bond, said in a statement provided by his lawyers: “I am here today to surrender to an indictment that should never have been brought.”

He added: “It represents a crossing of the Rubicon for our country, implicating the fundamental First Amendment right to petition the government for redress of grievances.”

The police booking photo of John Eastman on Tuesday - FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / AFP

The police booking photo of Scott Hall on Tuesday - FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / AFP

Mr Hall, a Republican poll watcher in Fulton County who faces seven criminal charges, previously agreed to a $10,000 bond deal.

The 41-count Georgia indictment accuses Mr Trump and 18 other defendants of racketeering and other crimes over their efforts to reverse Mr Trump’s loss in the state to Joe Biden.

District Attorney Fani Willis gave the defendants until Friday at noon to surrender themselves.

Prosecutors are seeking a trial in March, but the number of defendants and complexity of the case could lead to delays.

Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, sought last week to move the case to federal court and dismiss it on the grounds he is immune from prosecution for actions he took as a federal official.

Mr Meadows asked to delay his surrender until after a hearing in federal court on Monday but was rebuffed by Ms Willis, who told his lawyers she will seek his arrest if he does not turn himself in by Friday afternoon, court records showed.