President Donald Trump welcomes LSU to the White House, calls Joe Burrow a 'young Tom Brady'

LSU got a champions’ welcome from President Donald Trump on Friday.

The national champion Tigers visited the White House just days after beating Clemson on Monday in the national championship game. With the LSU team assembled behind him and the College Football Playoff trophy and the AFCA national championship trophy beside him, Trump gave the Tigers plaudits.

He singled out Heisman-winning QB Joe Burrow and called him a “young Tom Brady” while saying Burrow was in line to make millions of dollars. Burrow is likely to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Burrow spoke at the podium after Trump and coach Ed Orgeron.

“I just want to say it’s truly an honor to be here and thank you for having us so soon after the game so the seniors could be here,” Burrow said to Trump. He then helped the team present Trump with an LSU jersey with a No. 45 on it.

President Donald Trump gets an LSU jersey. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Trump then invited the team to the Oval Office after the ceremony and noted that there have been some “good” and some “not so good” presidents who have sat at the Resolute Desk. He then made an impeachment reference and said that the LSU football team would be good at taking out terrorists.

“But you’ve got a good one now. Even though they’re trying to impeach the son of a bitch, can you believe it? Got the greatest economy we’ve ever had, Joe. The greatest military, we’ve rebuilt it. We took out those terrorists like your football team would have taken out those terrorists, right? We’re doing good,” Trump said.

Trump’s hosting of LSU came as his defense team for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial was released on Friday morning. The House of Representatives delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate earlier in the week.

There was no mention during the ceremony of a fast-food feast for LSU at the White House. Clemson got one after beating Alabama for the national title a year ago when it visited the White House because the government was shut down.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

