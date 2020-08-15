Donald Trump takes break from COVID-19 briefing to give scouting report on Trevor Lawrence

President Donald Trump addressed media on Saturday from his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey to talk COVID-19 and mail-in voting.

He took a break from answering questions about the pandemic and the ongoing U.S. Postal Service scandal to give a scouting report on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Trump has made sports and the support of their return a central part of his campaign with the presidential election now less than three months away.

He alluded to a conversation about college football’s potential return with Lawrence — Clemson’s national championship-winning quarterback and an elite NFL draft prospect — last week. He said on Saturday that he’s spoken with him again.

‘He’s an incredible quarterback’

“He’s an incredible quarterback, as you know, from an incredible school — Clemson,” Trump said. “He’s gonna have a very good future in the NFL. He’s got everything. He’s got height, accuracy, a strong arm, and he’s fast.”

Trump continued to encourage the return of college football during the pandemic after the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed fall sports amid concerns that they could not be conducted safely.

Trump also played the hits of his intermingling of sports and politics, calling the NBA’s social justice campaign “atrocious” and “disgraceful” while threatening to turn off the TV if athletes start kneeling.

