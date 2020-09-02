Donald Trump says protests are hurting the NBA's ratings. Is he right?

With the presidential election only two months away, the occupant of the White House appeared consumed on Tuesday by the shifting numbers and what they portend for the weeks ahead. The NBA viewership numbers, that is.

“Basketball ratings are WAY down, and they won’t be coming back,” Donald Trump thundered on Twitter. Last Friday, two days after three playoff games were postponed when Milwaukee Bucks players decided not to play in protest at the shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin, the president warned reporters that political activism “is gonna destroy basketball”.

The NBA’s ratings are lower than in previous years. However, the explanation is not as simple as Trump suggests, though fans’ opinions of player protests against police brutality do appear to splinter along partisan political lines.

A YouGov survey of 7,425 American adults on 28 August found that 45% strongly supported the NBA teams’ decision while 21% strongly opposed it. Broken down by political leanings, however, 82% of Democrats supported the players while 64% of Republicans opposed their action.

When the pollsters asked, “generally speaking, do you support or oppose professional athletes publicly expressing their political opinions?”, 60% of respondents were in favour and 30% were opposed. Again, party divisions were stark: 85% of Democrats were in favour while 67% of Republicans were against.

But it is hard to quantify the effect on the NBA’s ratings of an Oval Office rage-tweet, a snide remark from a Fox News host, a problematic relationship with China or an avalanche of negative columns in conservative media, especially in this aberrant year.

Though ratings are down (including before the impact of the pandemic), Jon Lewis, who analyses viewing figures on the Sports Media Watch website, believes that fans feeling repulsed by political activism “certainly would not be the primary reason, it wouldn’t even be the secondary reason, it would just be one ingredient you put into the soup of what is overall just a rough confluence of circumstances for the league.”

There is the pandemic-impelled shift of playoff fixtures from spring to late summer, with August traditionally a quiet month for television viewing generally. The unusual number of games in the early afternoon on weekdays, when many people are working. All four first-round series in the Eastern Conference were one-sided. The sports-is-back buzz wore off weeks ago.

And there is the sterile, uncanny, atmosphere of games without fans in the Orlando bubble. “This is a television show and it’s not quite the same show, the same environment, as it normally would be,” Lewis says.

The three-day pause due to the player protests last week appears to have had little discernible effect on viewing figures so far, as Sports Media Watch reported. Game 5 in the series between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday attracted 2.92 million viewers, compared with 2.98 million for the fourth game. The San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets drew 3.49m for a decisive Game 7 on a Saturday in the first round of last year’s playoffs. Overall, the weekend’s picture was mixed, with variations in start time and channel seeming to have a significant impact on viewership.

While ratings on traditional cable television may be struggling compared with the highs of earlier years, as consumer habits change, that’s as true for NCIS or Criminal Minds as for the NBA. The numbers need to be placed in the complex context of a general shift in how people watch TV. Sports programming may even be set for a boost once normal life resumes, since the Nielsen ratings system is now measuring out-of-home viewing in places such as airports and bars.

Risking alienating a portion of the fanbase by backing players’ political activism is the price of doing business in the social media era, believes Brad Horn, a public relations professor of practice at Syracuse University and former assistant director of public relations for Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.

“It’s like flying through turbulence,” he says. “Even if you’ve got all these storms around you as you fly, you have to get to that destination. I think that’s what leads some leagues to clarity, like the NBA.”

