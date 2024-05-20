Donald Trump plans to attend Coca-Cola 600: Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Donald Trump could be at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend.

A spokesperson for the track confirmed to Charlotte Sports Live that the former president and 2024 Republican nominee is planning to attend the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday.

The news comes as Trump is in the middle of his hush-money trial in New York. According to the Associated Press, his attorney Michael Cohen concluded a four-day testimony on Monday regarding an alleged scheme to shut down negative stories.

In the March North Carolina Primary, Trump won the Republican presidential nod with 73 percent of the vote.

The Coca-Cola 600 is slated for 6 p.m., airing on Fox Charlotte.

