Donald Trump joins Al Capone and Mick Jagger in the famous mugshots gallery

Al Capone and Mick Jagger have both famously had their mugshots taken

Mick Jagger. Al Capone. Martin Luther King.

Ever since he was indicted, speculation has swirled about whether Donald Trump would join the gallery of politicians, celebrities and infamous villains with a police mugshot.

In theory everyone arrested in the United States has their photograph taken.

It is part of a ritual of arrest - including being handcuffed and subject to what Americans call a ‘perp walk’, or being led into custody - that mixes public humiliation with a demonstration that everyone, rich or poor, is equal before the law.

Famous political mugshots include that of Rosa Parks, after her famous bus ride in 1955. Martin Luther King was arrested dozens of times, but his most iconic mugshot is from 1956 in Montgomery, Alabama, where he was arrested for involvement in the bus boycott.

Mug shot of Martin Luther king taken following his arrest with activist Rosa Parks for disorderly conduct in Montgomery in February 1956. - ARCHIVIO GBB / Alamy Stock Photo

Mugshot of H.R Haldeman during his Watergate conviction in 1975

H. R. Haldeman, Richard Nixon’s chief of staff, stands straight backed and immaculately dressed in his shirt sleeves after he was arrested following the Watergate scandal.

There’s one of a young Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, with a cheery grin on his face after being caught driving without a licence in 1977, and American gangster Al Capone looks similarly relaxed in his mug shot from the 1920s.

Bill Gates after being caught driving without a licence in 1977 - Albuquerque, New Mexico Police Department

Mug shot of Al Capone smiling circa 1925. - Hulton Archive

Some musicians have found their rock star credentials burnished by a good mugshot.

David Bowie, Mick Jagger and Jimi Hendrix all look fairly unimpressed in separate arrests for narcotics possession.

Mick Jagger's mug shot after being arrested for drug possession in 1967 - Kypros/REX

Jimi Hendrix following his arrest on charges of possessing drugs in 1969 - Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

David Bowie after being arrested for drug possession in 1976 - Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Not everyone wears their mugshot so lightly though.

British actor Hugh Grant looks visibly uncomfortable in his after he was arrested in 1995 for having sex in his car with prostitute Divine Brown.

Hugh Grant's mugshot after being arrested for lewd conduct in Los Angeles. - Dave Lewis / Rex Features

Mr Trump made history as the first US president to have his mugshot taken when he surrendered at Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday.

During his previous indictments in Washington DC, Florida and New York, officials opted to use existing photographs of the former president, rather than taking their own.

But in Georgia, where the 77-year-old arguably faces his most legally treacherous case to date, Pat Labat, the Fulton County Sheriff, has indicated why Mr Trump was treated like anyone else.

“It doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Mr Labat said earlier this month. “Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices.”

Donald Trump's Georgia mugshot

Will the sympathy and outrage elicited in his base by the sight of a former president in handcuffs outweigh the distaste of swing voters?

It is clear from the striking photograph that Mr Trump opted for a scowl of defiance.

One Republican strategist who knows Mr Trump told the BBC in April that the former president would have considered all those fine details, including facial expression and what he should wear on the perp walk.

Ty Cobb, an former White House attorney, predicted that the former president will use the mugshot to boost fundraising efforts as he eyes a return to the White House in next year’s election.

“I would expect the mugshot will be forwarded to Trump’s PR [public relations] people and they’ll be raising money off of it before he leaves the jail,” Mr Cobb told CNN.

This article was originally published on April 4, 2023, and has been updated.