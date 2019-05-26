Donald Trump invites Simon Pagenaud to White House immediately after Indy 500 win

Simon Pagenaud celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

It didn’t take very long for Simon Pagenaud to get his White House invitation from President Donald Trump.

Trump, who is in Japan over the Memorial Day weekend, tweeted less than an hour after Pagenaud’s win in the Indianapolis 500 that Pagenaud and his Team Penske team would soon be coming to the White House to celebrate the victory.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Congratulations to the Great (and my friend) Roger Penske on winning his 18th (UNBELIEVABLE!) Indianapolis 500. I am in Japan, very early in the morning, but I got to watch Simon drive one of the greatest races in the history of the sport. I will see them both, & TEAM, at the WH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

Pagenaud’s Indy 500 win and final laps battle with runner-up Alexander Rossi was incredibly entertaining. Was it one of the best races in the history of auto racing as Trump is hyperbolically contending? No.

Trump had Team Penske driver Joey Logano at the White House on April 30 to celebrate Logano’s 2018 NASCAR Cup Series championship. He made sure to note then as well that he had known Pagenaud’s car owner Roger Penske for a long time.

The invite for Pagenaud comes after his teammate Will Power did not get one after he won the 2018 Indianapolis 500. Power did get to see the White House for the first time ahead of this year’s race, however, as he was in Washington DC for pre-race media obligations and took a trip to the executive residence.

Story continues

Had a full day of events representing @IndyCar in Washington DC for #Indy500MediaDay. Thanks to everyone at the White House and the Australian Ambassador's residence for the great day!



// #ThisIsMay / #INDYCAR / #INDY500 (PR) pic.twitter.com/ErIxk47fTs — Will Power (@12WillPower) May 21, 2019

Like Power’s win evidenced, White House visits don’t come for everyone. As you likely know, the Golden State Warriors were never formally invited to the White House after winning the 2018 NBA Finals.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: