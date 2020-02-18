Donald Trump grants full pardon for former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order granting clemency for a full pardon for former 49ers owner Edward J. DeBartolo Jr., according to multiple reports.

In 1998, DeBartolo pleaded guilty to one felony charge of failing to report an alleged extortion attempt by former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in connection with DeBartolo's bid for a riverboat gambling license.

Trump just signed an executive order granting clemency for Eddie DeBartolo Jr., former owner of the @49ers — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) February 18, 2020

DeBartolo was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. Under DeBartolo's control, the 49ers won Super Bowls following the 1981, '84, '88, '89 and '94 seasons.

It's a good day for Mr. D. The man has done more than most anyone for kids in the Bay Area and in Tampa Bay. His numerous contributions to the game of football are well known. We are all happy for him. He is family. — Ronnie Lott (@RonnieLottHOF) February 18, 2020

The NFL ordered DeBartolo to pay a $1 million fine and he was suspended for the 1999 season. DeBartolo never regained control of the 49ers, as he reached a settlement to transfer the organization to his sister, Denise DeBartolo York, and her husband, John York.

As part of a plea agreement, DeBartolo avoided jail time but served two years of probation and testified against Edwards during the 2000 trial.

DeBartolo pleaded guilty to a felony charge of failing to report Edwards extorted $400,000 from him to win a casino license. The White House announced the decision to reporters with NFL greats Jerry Rice, Jim Brown, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley in attendance, according to ABC News.

