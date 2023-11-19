Donald Trump claims the Taliban called him 'your excellency'
Donald Trump claims the Taliban called him 'your excellency'C-SPAN
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
The Eagles waived their 1994 first-round draft pick on Thursday. That is not a typo.
Díaz's parents were kidnapped by Colombian guerrillas last month and the family was finally reunited Tuesday.
"Tread lightly when you're talking about my family," Stefon Diggs told reporters.
The schools have re-engaged with Mountain West officials over a two-year football scheduling alliance.
Paul George received a technical foul in the second quarter after an argument with the crew about a non-call.
The Panthers went 1-2 with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling the plays.
How has luck played into the success and disappointment of WRs this fantasy season? Scott Pianowski takes a closer look.
C.J. Stroud keeps adding to an unexpected MVP resume.
Scott Pianowski breaks down another comeback and big fantasy game from C.J. Stroud.
The 49ers need to get back on track. Can they do it against a Jaguars team that has won five straight?
CeeDee Lamb was feeling pretty good after another big game.
Three players, three pickups to consider early in Week 11.
Week 11 delivered a lot of close calls, but how much did it shake up the rankings?
The fan-centric award honors "the best of the best" from each league.
Jorge Martin assembles a collection of first-year players who could be targets for fantasy rosters in the back half of the season.
Despite having starred in one of the best games of the NFL season, Stroud didn't want to talk about any of it — not immediately, at least. Instead, he got more personal and pressing.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick this weekend’s biggest college football games against the spread & provide their thoughts on Michigan’s response to the Big Ten as rumors of a suspension for Jim Harbaugh circulate through the sports world.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Taylor Swift will have to settle for the second-sexiest Kelce brother.