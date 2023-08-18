Donald Trump cancels press conference he claimed would ‘exonerate’ him over Georgia charges

Donald Trump faces racketeering charges in Georgia - AP

Donald Trump has cancelled a press conference due next Monday at which he had promised to unveil “irrefutable” evidence to “exonerate” himself of racketeering charges in Georgia.

The former president, who was charged in Georgia this week with conspiring to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, said on Thursday that his lawyers would instead put forward his arguments in court filings.

“Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social.

Therefore, he added, the news conference was no longer necessary.

Mr Trump had claimed on Tuesday that he would publish a 100-page dossier at the event, which was due to be held in Bedminster, New Jersey, that would be “conclusive” proof of his innocence.

Prosecutors on Monday brought 13 charges linked to an alleged “criminal enterprise” of racketeering in the state after he lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.

The charges Donald Trump faces in Georgia

Mr Trump responded to the charges by accusing the prosecutor, Fani Willis, of being “out of control and very corrupt”.

Lawyers seek 2026 trial for Jan 6 case

On Thursday lawyers for Mr Trump requested an April 2026 trial date on the federal charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election – long after next year’s presidential vote.

The request comes as lead prosecutor Jack Smith is pushing for a Jan 2 start date in the case, one of four criminal prosecutions that Trump is facing in the middle of his White House re-election campaign.

“The public interest lies in justice and fair trial, not a rush to judgment,” the ex-president’s lawyers said in their filing.

They argued the amount of documents in the case would require months to process.

“Assuming we could begin reviewing the documents today, we would need to proceed at a pace of 99,762 pages per day to finish the government’s initial production by its proposed date for jury selection,” they said.

“That is the entirety of Tolstoy’s War and Peace, cover to cover, 78 times a day, every day, from now until jury selection.”

Judge Tanya Chutkan is set to decide the trial date on August 28.

“The government’s proposed (January 2) trial date represents an appropriate balance of the defendant’s right to prepare a defense and the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial in the case,” Mr Smith previously said in court filing asking for the January start.