Is Donald Trump attending Cy-Hawk game between Iowa, Iowa State?

Saturday's Cy-Hawk football game has a high-profile visitor in former president Donald Trump, whose campaign announced Tuesday he would be in attendance for the Iowa-Iowa State football rivalry.

Trump's visit to Jack Trice Stadium in Ames is his second visit to the state in the last month: He also visited the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines in mid-August, part of the 2024 presidential campaign for the Republican Party frontrunner. This is not the first time Trump has visited a college football game, nor is it the first time he has attended the Iowa-ISU rivalry.

Matt Whitaker, a former Iowa tight end and former acting attorney general during Trump's presidency, released a statement saying he was "thrilled" to have Trump attend the event: "President Trump attended this game in 2015 and remembers the incredible passion and electricity of the fans."

Here's everything you need to know about Trump's visit to Saturday's Cy-Hawk game, his history of visiting sporting events and more:

Has Trump attended the Cy-Hawk game before?

Trump was also in attendance at Jack Trice Stadium in 2015 for the Cy-Hawk game, which Iowa won 31-17. Infamously, Trump misspelled Jack Trice Stadium in a tweet, calling it "Jack Truce" Stadium before deleting the post shortly after. Trump also gave a short speech in front of a crowd of fans in 2015 prior to the game.

What college football games has Trump attended?

Trump attended a number of football games during his term as president, primarily Army vs. Navy. In his first appearance at Army vs. Navy, Trump was interviewed live on CBS and said "I don't know if it's necessarily the best football" but that it was "very good" to see the pageantry. He was a part of the coin toss at all the Army vs. Navy events.

2015 Cy-Hawk game (Iowa won 31-17)

2016 Army vs. Navy (Army won 21-17)

2018 College Football Playoff National Championship (Alabama won 26-23 over Georgia)

2018 Army vs. Navy (Army won 17-10)

2019 LSU vs. Alabama (LSU won 46-41)

2019 Army vs. Navy (Navy won 31-7)

2020 College Football Playoff National Championship (LSU won 42-25 over Clemson)

2020 Army vs. Navy (Army won 15-0)

Kirk Ferentz comment on Donald Trump attendance

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was unfazed hearing Trump would attend the game.

@SEhrhardtKCCI asks Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz for his thoughts on Donald Trump attending the Cy-hawk game on Saturday:



“Great. There’s going to be about 60 other thousand people there too so that’s great.” @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/mmkIQvlFyY — Amanda Rooker KCCI (@ARookerKCCI) September 5, 2023

"Great," Ferentz said. "There’s going to be about 60 other thousand people there too, so that’s great."

Are any other prominent figures attending the Cy-Hawk game?

With the Iowa caucuses coming soon, several other Republican presidential candidates will attend the game as part of their campaign, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Donald Trump attending Cy-Hawk game between Iowa-Iowa State