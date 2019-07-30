Donald Penn set to sign with Washington

Offensive tackle Donald Penn played for Jon Gruden last year and he’s set to play for Jay Gruden this year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Penn is on his way to Washington with the plan of signing a one-year deal. Penn visited with Washington last week.

The move comes at a moment when it is unclear when or if left tackle Trent Williams will return to the team for the 2019 season. Williams had not reported to camp and there’s been a report that his relationship with the team is fractured, although Washington senior V.P. of communications Tony Wylie disputed that account on Monday.

Penn spent the last five seasons with the Raiders and also played for the elder Gruden brother while with the Buccaneers in his first three NFL seasons. Washington head coach Jay Gruden was on the Bucs staff as an offensive assistant in those seasons, but moved on to other things when his brother departed after the 2008 season.