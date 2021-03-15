Donald Penn says RG Kyle Long should sign with Raiders ‘he would be a great fit’

Amidst all the free-agent frenzy today recently unretired guard Kyle Long is visiting the Raiders today. The former Pro Bowler quickly had interest from multiple NFL teams upon his announcement of returning to the NFL after a year away. His first stop was the Raiders, but if they don’t convince him to stay, he’s got other visits lined up, including with the rival Chiefs.

Also at the facility today was former Pro Bowl tackle Donald Penn, who did sign with the team on a one-day contract to retire as a Raider. He thinks this is where Kyle should resume his NFL career.

“That fan base is great. His dad played here. They need some help at guard, so I really hope Kyle does consider it,” Penn said. “I think with the time off he was able to get his body better and he’s healthy. His dad played here, his brother’s out here, I think he would be a great fit.”

His day, of course, is one Howie Long who spent his entire Hall of Fame career with the Raiders. But there’s another Howie Long with ties to the Raiders. That’s Kyle’s brother Howie Jr who works in the PSL department for the Raiders.

If getting to play for his father’s team and the one his brother currently works for isn’t enough, the fact that the Raiders currently have opening at both guard spots as well as right tackle — where Long played in 2016 and made his third Pro Bowl — seems like it would be enticing as the right fit.

And for the Raiders part, the papers can be signed right away, rather than waiting until Wednesday like pending free agents.