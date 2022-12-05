Chargers tight end Donald Parham is expected to return to practice this week, coach Brandon Staley said Monday.

That will open Parham’s 21-day window.

He went on injured reserve Nov. 5 with a hamstring injury.

Parham has played only two games this season, making three catches for 53 yards.

In three seasons, Parham has 33 catches for 402 yards and six touchdowns.

Donald Parham will return to practice this week, opening his 21-day window originally appeared on Pro Football Talk