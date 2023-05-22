Former Tech High School star basketball player Donald Ferguson III has committed to play for Coppin State in Baltimore.

Ferguson won the SC Times basketball player of the year in the 2021-22 season and is the first Tech D1 basketball product since Nate Wolters in 2009. The 6-foot-two-inch guard was previously committed to Central Missouri but decided on the Eagles after coaching changes. At Coppin State, Ferguson is former professional Larry Stewart's first signee.

For the past year Ferguson has played for We Are United Prep based in Nixa, Missouri, facing off against junior college teams in tournaments across the country.

While at Tech, Ferguson was all-state and a Mr. Basketball candidate in his senior season in 2021-22. He led the team to a Class 3A state tournament appearance and averaged 24 points per game.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Donald Ferguson III commits to Coppin State