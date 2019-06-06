Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone on fight with Conor McGregor: 'F--- it, he missed his chance'

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has one thing on his mind: Winning the UFC lightweight championship.

In order to do that, Cerrone has to beat Tony Ferguson on Saturday. If he can get that done, he’ll have the inside track at a title shot against the winner between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

What about Conor McGregor, though? In May, UFC President Dana White said a fight between McGregor and Cerrone could be on the table.

Cerrone doesn’t seem too keen on that idea. If he beats Ferguson, he wants a shot at the title, not at McGregor, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

Barrasso: A nonstop topic is the idea of a fight between yourself and Conor McGregor. Not to overlook this Saturday, but is that the fight you are ultimately seeking?

Cerrone: No. After I get past Tony, I’m going to get the belt. Conor, f--- it, he missed his chance, he missed the boat.

Barrasso: So you’re choosing the title over Conor?

Cerrone: Of course. I’m not playing his little games.

People have wanted to see Cerrone and McGregor go at it in the Octagon for some time now. The two haven’t been able to get on the same page, however, and now it appears fans might be out of luck.

That’s not to say Cerrone and McGregor will never meet in the Octagon. But given Cerrone’s priorities, it could be a while before the two finally mix it up.

UFC fans will have to wait to see Donald Cerrone take on Conor McGregor. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

