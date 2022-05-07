Donald Cerrone out of UFC 274 vs. Joe Lauzon due to fight-day illness
Donald Cerrone won’t be fighting Saturday at UFC 274.
Cerrone (36-16 MMA, 23-13 UFC) had to pull out of his lightweight bout against Joe Lauzon (28-15 MMA, 15-12 UFC) in Phoenix due to a non-COVID fight-day illness. The news was announced during the UFC 274 early prelims. There was no mention of whether or not the bout will be rescheduled for a later date.
The welterweight fight between Randy Brown (14-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) and Khaos Williams (13-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) was moved from the ESPN-broadcast prelims to open the main card on pay-per-view.
Cerrone, who holds a share of the record for most wins in UFC history, was looking to snap out of the worst losing skid of his career. The 38-year-old is on a six-fight winless streak that includes five losses (four by finish) and a no contest. Cerrone’s most recent win came in May 2019 when he dominated Al Iaquinta for a unanimous decision.
Lauzon was looking to return for his first fight since an October 2019 first-round TKO of Jonathan Pearce.
With the change, the UFC 274 lineup now includes:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje – for lightweight title
Champ Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza – for women’s strawweight title
Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson
Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Danny Roberts vs. Francisco Trinaldo
Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont
Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)
Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp
Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto
Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara
Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez
Fernie Garcia vs. Journey Newson