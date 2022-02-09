What Don 'Wink' Martindale needs to rebuild Giants' defense

Don Martindale close up solo Ravens hoodie, sunglasses, 2019

Don “Wink” Martindale’s first season as the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator couldn’t have gone much better. His defense was the top-ranked unit in the NFL. It would remain in the Top 7 for his first three years.

Of course, it wasn’t all because of him. There were plenty of pieces in place when he was promoted from linebackers coach to run a unit that had been ranked 12th the year before and was in the Top 10 for three years before that. His defense was loaded with talent like linebacker C.J. Mosley, safety Eric Weddle, cornerback Jimmy Smith, and a pass rush that featured Za’Darius Smith, Matthew Judon and Terrell Suggs.

The Giants’ defense doesn’t quite have a roster like that.

As good as the 58-year-old Martindale is, his success will hinge on the players he gets – the holdovers from the Patrick Graham era and the new ones GM Joe Schoen is able to bring in. The group he’s inherited isn’t terrible. The cupboard isn’t bare. But if he’s going to build a Top 10 unit with his blitz-happy, man-to-man coverage approach, there are holes the Giants will have to fill to help him out:

More edge rushers

This has been a thorn in the Giants’ side for years, and it is critically important for an aggressive coordinator running a 3-4 scheme. Martindale will need the Giants to find speedy outside linebackers who can consistently pressure the passer – something the Giants really don’t have.

There is some promise in how Azeez Ojulari performed as a rookie. He had a team rookie record eight sacks, though he wasn’t a consistently dominant pass rusher. He has the speed, though, to potentially become that kind of player.

But the other side is barren. The most promising pass rusher on the other side might have been Quincy Roche, but he was a part-time player who had only 2 ½ sacks and might be more of a future backup. Lorenzo Carter did have five sacks in his first season back from a torn Achilles, but all five came in the final four games, and he’s now a free agent.

Schoen is going to have to find help, most likely from the draft – a possibility with the Giants holding two picks in the Top 7. If he looks to free agency, he likely won’t have the money to do it, unless he can find a scrap-heap player on a one-year, prove-it deal.

Help on the front line

Leonard Williams had a disappointing year, dropping from 11 ½ to 6 ½ sacks. He’s still terrific against the run, though, and he does pressure the quarterback, even if he’s not the finisher that he looked to be in 2020.

He still needs more help though from the rest of the front line, especially Dexter Lawrence, who has never looked like the impact player the 17th overall pick in a draft is supposed to be. He’s OK, but he gets pushed off the line far too often for a man his size and his nine sacks in three seasons just isn’t good enough. He’s not providing nearly enough pressure up the middle to help the others out.

The Giants probably will have to fill a spot, assuming Austin Johnson leaves in free agency. Someone with a little more push would help the edge-rushers out.

A new defensive leader

The obvious person for this job is linebacker Blake Martinez. Martindale will need a smart player in the middle of his defense to do what Mosley did for his Ravens (and now does for the Jets).

Martinez is a bit of an unknown, though, because he’s working his way back from a torn ACL. He also carries a $14 million cap hit for 2022, which is way too much for a player coming off a serious injury on a team that needs to cut $40 million off its books. The Giants’ best bet is to get him to accept a pretty massive pay cut so he can come back and prove his worth. But that’s assuming he’s healthy and assuming he’s willing to do that.

A No. 1 cornerback

On paper, the Giants’ cornerback corps looks pretty good. James Bradberry had a down year, but is still a good player. Adoree’ Jackson is a promising young player if he can stay healthy. They have a bunch of intriguing young corners like Rodarius Williams, Aaron Robinson and even Darnay Holmes, who could emerge in the third or fourth spot.

Those are a lot of “ifs,” though. And the biggest one might be Bradberry because of his massive, $21.9 million cap charge. Cutting him could clear $12.1 million off the books. And while they could shrink his number with a contract extension, why would he accept that over a chance to get cut and become a free agent?

So chances are, the Giants will have to search for a No. 1 corner – something that’s incredibly important to Martindale’s scheme. His scheme can create a pass rush, but cover corners are hard to find – especially considering how quickly they can be tested (and exposed) when he begins to dial the pressure up.