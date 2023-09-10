Don Williams' vote in The Associated Press Top 25 weekly college football poll

Here is the ballot submitted by Avalanche-Journal sportswriter Don Williams for The Associated Press Top 25 weekly college football poll.

1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Florida State, 4. Ohio State, 5. Southern California, 6. Texas, 7. Penn State, 8. Washington, 9. Alabama, 10. Notre Dame, 11. LSU, 12. Tennessee, 13. Oregon State, 14. Oregon, 15. Utah, 16. Kansas State, 17. Oklahoma, 18. Mississippi, 19. North Carolina, 20. Duke, 21. Colorado, 22. UCLA, 23. Arkansas, 24. Mississippi State, 25. Iowa.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates a touchdown against UNLV with quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

